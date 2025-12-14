Is Crystal Palace vs Manchester City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Crystal Palace face Manchester City at Selhurst Park this afternoon, with the visitors hoping to maintain pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal after the Gunners’ dramatic late win against Wolves yesterday.

City have impressed lately after a mixed start to the season, with Pep Guardiola’s side starting the weekend just two points behind Arsenal, and the visitors come into the match off the back of a great performance in their 2-1 win over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu during the week.

However, Palace have produced their own solid start to the new season, with Oliver Glasner‘s side sitting fifth in the table and in with a chance of jumping back into the top four if they win this afternoon.

Both sides have shown flashes of brilliance at points this term but the visitors will travel to the capital as favourites in what is the first meeting between these two sides since Palace stunned City in the 2025 FA Cup final – the question is, have Guardiola and City learned their lesson from Wembley?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Crystal Palace vs Man City?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 14 December at Selhurst Park, with kick-off set for 2pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 12.30pm. Subscribers can also stream the action online via NOWTV.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Glasner continues to navigate a minor injury crisis, with at least five players likely to be absent for this weekend. Daniel Munoz is the most recent addition to the list, with the defender requiring surgery on a knee injury, while Cheick Doucoure and Chadi Riad continue their recovery from ACL injuries. Caleb Kporha and Rio Cardines are still sidelined, with no concrete timelines for their returns.

Palace could be boosted by the return of Ismaila Sarr after he suffered an ankle issue, while Jaydee Canvot could return from illness, though Jean-Philippe Mateta faces a late fitness test after coming off against Fulham due to a minor knee injury.

City appear to have emerged from the Bernabeu win unscathed, with no new injury concerns for Pep Guardiola. However, this match will come too soon for Rodri, who is expected back later this month, while John Stones and Mateo Kovacic remain sidelined.

Predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta.

Man City XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Silva, Gonzalez, Foden; Cherki, Haaland, Doku.