Czech Republic vs Denmark LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more today
Follow live updates from the first quarter-final of the day in Baku, Azerbaijan
Follow live coverage of Denmark take on Czech Republic in Baku for a place in the semi-finals of Euro 2020.
The Danes are in fine form after thrashing Wales in the last 16 behind Kasper Dolberg’s double, while the Czechs pulled off a big shock to upset the Netherlands with a 2-0 win.
After narrowly avoiding a tragedy with Christian Eriksen’s fall against Finland, Denmark have rallied with head coach Kasper Hjulmand urging his side to play “fearless” football against the Czechs to seize a place in the final four: “I can’t say compared to other teams if we play with more freedom but I can say an important thing in our game is to play without fear. One of my biggest inspirations Johan Cruyff said you cannot play football with fear. It doesn’t mean you shouldn’t think both ways, it doesn’t mean just go forward without thinking about backwards but it means you cannot play your best if you are afraid.”
The Danes are hoping to replicate the historic achievement of the 1992 European Championship-winning team, with Kasper Schmeichel looking to follow in the footsteps of his father Peter Schmeichel: “I’ve not really spoken to him (his dad) about his experiences. I think any kid growing up in Denmark knows everything about 1992 and the legend which has been passed on about this team. It is something we have all grown up with and I don’t think it is different for me than anyone else. We don’t want to disappoint, we want to keep making the country and our families proud. We’re not thinking about leaving any time soon so tomorrow we will attack one more time.”
Follow live updates from the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan below:
Czech Republic boss, Jaroslav Silhavy, is aware of the closeness in the Denmark squad and says their strength comes from that team spirit.
"The team, the Danish team and the team spirit," Silhavy said when asked to name Denmark’s best player.
"That’s an immense power. The Danes don’t have superstars, but they form a great team together and their style is similar to ours."
Silhavy will be quietly confident that his team can get the job done tonight as the Czech Republic have won both meetings between these two teams at the European Championship.
His side are also full of confidence after a clinical display in the last 16 saw them sweep aside the Netherlands 2-0.
Denmark are in good form after the shock of Christian Eriksen’s collapse in their opening game defeat to Finland.
The Danes have won their last two matches, scoring four goals in each game.
Their 4-1 victory over Russia ensured that they finished second in Group B before a 4-0 mauling of Wales in the round of 16 showed that they are a team to be wary of.
Denmark’s players also have a strong bond which has only grown stronger since Eriksen’s cardiac arrest. They will be galvanised to make it as far as possible in this tournament knowing that Eriksen will be cheering them on whilst recovering at home.
What is the team news? Jan Boril is back for the Czechs after serving a suspension. Team captain Vladimir Darida is back from a leg injury.
The Danes will have Yussuf Poulsen, Simon Kjaer and Daniel Wass available following fitness concerns.
Poulsen may be forced to wait to return given how effective Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg and Mikkel Damsgaard proved against the Welsh, though Wass and Kjaer are almost certain to be back in the line-up.
The quarter-finals of Euro 2020 come to a close today as Czech Republic face Denmark in Baku before England battle it out against Ukraine in Rome.
The Czech Republic vs Denmark match is up first with that one kicking off at 5pm.
Denmark coach, Kasper Hjulmand, says that this quarter-final is a chance his team might never have again and has urged them to make the most of the fixture.
"It’s many years’ work for lots of people.” said Hjulmand "We want to make the most of this chance."
The Danes are hoping to emulate their success in Euro ’92 when they went on to win the whole tournament. If they make it past Czech Republic this evening a semi-final against Ukraine or England awaits.
Czech Republic vs Denmark: Predicted line-ups
Predicted Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard; Wass, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle; Braithwaite, Dolberg, Damsgaard
Predicted Czech Republic XI: Vaclik; Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril; Holes, Soucek; Masopust, Darida, Sevcik; Schick
Czech Republic vs Denmark: Odds
Denmark: 11/10
Draw: 11/5
Czech Republic: 14/5
Czech Republic vs Denmark: Prediction
Denmark have the better attack, with more energy and versatility in the final third, but Patrik Schick is the best forward in form.
The Danes will take it to the Czechs, which will suit Jaroslav Šilhavý’s side nicely, but the increased fire power and momentum secured by the Danes will see them edge this 2-1.
