Daniel Farke: Calvert-Lewin one of best English strikers in the Premier League

Leeds boss Daniel Farke labelled Dominic Calvert-Lewin “one of the best English strikers in the Premier League” and told England boss Thomas Tuchel to call any time after Sunday’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Brentford.

Calvert-Lewin scored for a fourth-consecutive game to continue the feel-good factor around the Yorkshire club in December and open up a three-point gap to the bottom three.

Nottingham Forest’s 3-0 win over Tottenham earlier on Sunday meant Leeds have dropped to 17th, but Calvert-Lewin followed up goals against Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool with another after a flying 82nd-minute header in west London.

Asked if he would soon recommend Calvert-Lewin to countryman and England manager Tuchel, the German coach smiled: “I have got such a good relationship with Thomas that I am far away from giving any recommendation.

“He will know exactly what he needs to win the World Cup, but it is for each player the same.

“If you deliver with consistency and not just one or two games, or a good week or a good month, this is not enough, but if you deliver with consistency, then each and every manager or coach in the world is aware and will be ready.

“Dominic has proven this before. He has many caps for England and has also a good goal record.

“I think these goals are even more remarkable for a promoted side that can’t play that dominant than sides fighting for the title, so he will have chances to be in the spotlight.

“My relationship with Thomas is so close and he knows if he has any questions, he can call my number and we can speak about it. It always depends on the performances and I think (the) sky is the limit for Dominic.

“He was very unlucky in the last couple of years with injuries, but his quality was never in doubt and his CV speaks for itself.

“For me, he is one of the best English strikers in this league. Harry Kane is playing in Germany for Bayern Munich, but in the Premier League, he is definitely one of the best English strikers and he will be a key player for us going forward.”

Farke admitted he was “happy” with a point, but felt they could have won a tight game.

The lively Noah Okafor squandered a number of chances before Jordan Henderson put Brentford ahead against the run of play with his first goal for the club in the 70th minute.

Brentford dropped points at home for the first time since the start of October and boss Keith Andrews admitted: “First half (we) controlled the game without creating too many clear-cut opportunities.

“Second half I thought they started really well, we had to dig in, had to suffer and came through. We made a couple of changes, got our noses in front and unfortunately weren’t able to manage the game.

“Overall, I felt it was a team we faced that were in a good place. They have had some big performances and results lately, so we dust ourselves down, take the point and move on.”