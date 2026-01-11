Man Utd knocked out of FA Cup by Brighton to end hopes of silverware this season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Managerless Manchester United’s hopes of ending a topsy-turvy season with silverware went up in smoke as Danny Welbeck once again scored against his former club and Brighton finally secured a first FA Cup victory against the Red Devils.

A whirlwind week that began with Ruben Amorim’s sacking after 14 underwhelming months ended in disappointment as Darren Fletcher oversaw a third-round exit in what is set to be his final match in interim charge.

Brighton were eliminated by United in the six previous FA Cup ties between them, but they ended that hoodoo with a 2-1 win at Old Trafford courtesy of Brajan Gruda’s early effort and Welbeck’s eighth goal against his boyhood club.

Albion survived a late surge after Benjamin Sesko’s header, with teenage substitute Shea Lacey sent off for collecting two bookings as the Red Devils failed to reach the fourth round for the first time in 12 years.

This is the first time United have fallen at the first hurdle of both domestic competitions since 1981-82 and means they will play just 40 competitive matches this season – their fewest in a campaign in 111 years.

It means whoever is appointed interim out of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick will only have Premier League matters to attend to, but the 17-point gap to leaders Arsenal means the club’s hope of a trophy realistically ended 11 days into 2026.

Fletcher was given a warm welcome as he emerged from the tunnel and his side started well on Sunday, with a pair of early Jason Steele saves changing the course of this contest.

The back-up goalkeeper denied Diogo Dalot after being put in by Matheus Cunha after just two minutes and later stopped a Bruno Fernandes strike from outside the box, providing the platform for Albion to take a 12th-minute lead.

Welbeck was able to clip over a cross that Georginio Rutter met with a header that Lisandro Martinez cleared off the line, with Gruda reacting quickest to lash home.

United should have defended better and goalkeeper Senne Lammens so nearly made matters worse for his side when seeing a slack pass cut out by Welbeck, only to save the veteran’s shot and see offside Rutter fluff the follow-up.

But the Red Devils offered little by way of response as the atmosphere became flat at Old Trafford, where an unorthodox Fernandes free-kick and Cunha effort were all that gave the home fans any hope before the break.

Fletcher attempted to gee up the crowd when he returned, but there was little to cheer during a disappointingly slow start to the second period.

Lacey and Joshua Zirkzee were introduced in a bid to change the dynamics, but just moments later Brighton extended their lead.

Welbeck received a pass from Gruda and was all too easily able to take a touch and slam a 64th-minute shot into the top left-hand corner.

“Attack, attack, attack,” willed frustrated United fans just as Sesko nodded wide.

Teenager Lacey lifted over and Sesko saw a snapshot saved as the clock wound down, with the summer signing bringing hope with a header from Fernandes’ corner in the 85th minute.

United huffed and puffed but a late leveller evaded them, with 18-year-old Lacey receiving two quick yellows in succession – the second for dissent – as a bad day got worse late on.