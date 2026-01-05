Ruben Amorim’s reign ends in acrimony as Man Utd sack head coach after 14 months

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United have called time on Ruben Amorim’s tenure after a frosty end to 14 underwhelming months and handed the reins to former midfielder Darren Fletcher on a temporary basis.

There have been more lows – and press conference soundbites – than highs since the 40-year-old succeeded Erik ten Hag as head coach in November 2024, signing a deal until 2027.

United’s costly Europa League final loss to Tottenham compounded a 15th-place finish in the Premier League – their worst campaign in 51 years – and some flickers of improvement this term have not been enough.

A lack of evolution and progress rather than a power struggle led to Amorim’s exit, club sources have told the Press Association, with former midfielder Fletcher placed in charge for Wednesday’s trip to Burnley.

“With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change,” the club said in a statement.

“This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.”

Fletcher, who is stepping up from his role as under-18s boss, is due to face the media on Tuesday and could remain in charge for Sunday’s FA Cup third-round tie against Brighton.

United are understood to be weighing up their options, but it has been reported a caretaker could be appointed for the rest of the campaign before a permanent successor is named.

Amorim was pictured smiling on a walk with his wife on Monday afternoon, having been told of the club’s decision by chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox in the morning.

The Portuguese is understood to have had a heated exchange with Wilcox on Friday in the wake of the drab 1-1 home draw with rock-bottom Wolves and hinted at tension behind the scenes during that day’s press conference previewing the trip to Leeds.

Amorim’s blockbuster comments after Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Elland Road only poured fuel on the fire as he stressed he was United’s manager rather than “just the coach”.

The United boss told the scouting department and sporting director “to do their job” in a press conference in which he repeatedly said he would leave when his deal expired in 18 months.

Instead, he lasted just 19 hours as the club sacked a manager that co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe had only given his backing to in October by saying he “needs to demonstrate he is a great coach over three years”.

But recent outbursts are unlikely to have gone down well with the ruthless Ineos chief, while PA understands comments about players and the academy have gone angered some.

The main sticking point, though, was the lack of sufficient headway being made on the field.

United were under the impression that Amorim would look to develop a more proactive, attacking style after implementing his well-documented 3-4-3 structure.

Yet that did not come to pass despite private assurances and Amorim took exception to such feedback, particularly in more recent times.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is the early bookmakers’ favourite to succeed him, but some around the club wonder if United would appoint another manager with a preference for a back three.

The club hierarchy are understood to be taking stock as they seek to get through Wednesday’s trip to Burnley, and potentially beyond, under Fletcher.

The 41-year-old academy graduate made 342 first-team appearances for the Red Devils and has held a variety of roles since returning to the club in 2020.

Fletcher is seen by colleagues as an excellent coach and outstanding character, providing a positive influence during some darker times at the club.