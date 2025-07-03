Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Diogo Jota death latest: Liverpool forward killed in car crash in Spain, says report

The 28-year-old forward was travelling with his brother in Zamora when their car went off the road

Michael Jones
Thursday 03 July 2025 09:42 BST
Comments
(Getty Images)

Diogo Jota has passed away at the age of 28 after a car crash in Spain in the early hours of Thursday morning according to Portguese media.

The Liverpool FC forward had been travelling on the A52 in the province of Zamora when their car went off the road and caught fire.

The incident occured just two weeks after Jota married his long-term girlfriend, Rute Cardoso, in Porto.

More to follow...

Recommended

Diogo Jota passes away aged 28

The news that Diogo Jota has passed away comes from Spanish and Portuguese media.

Spanish state-owned TV cited local firefighters at the scene of a car crash in Zamora.

Mike Jones3 July 2025 09:40

Diogo Jota passes away in car accident aged 28

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has died aged 28 after a car accident in Portugal, according to Spanish state-owned TV, citing local firefighters.

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota dies in car accident aged 28

Jota was travelling a car with his brother Andre at the time of the accident, according to reports
Lawrence Ostlere3 July 2025 09:33

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in