Diogo Jota death latest: Liverpool forward killed in car crash in Spain, says report
The 28-year-old forward was travelling with his brother in Zamora when their car went off the road
Diogo Jota has passed away at the age of 28 after a car crash in Spain in the early hours of Thursday morning according to Portguese media.
The Liverpool FC forward had been travelling on the A52 in the province of Zamora when their car went off the road and caught fire.
The incident occured just two weeks after Jota married his long-term girlfriend, Rute Cardoso, in Porto.
More to follow...
