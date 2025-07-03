Diogo Jota death latest: Liverpool footballer killed in car crash in Spain aged 28
Footballer died alongside brother Andre Silva when car went off road and caught fire in Zamora
Footballer Diogo Jota has been killed in a car crash in Spain at the age of 28 alongside his brother.
The Liverpool FC forward had been travelling with his brother Andre Silva in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The pair were killed driving along the A52 in the province of Zamora when their car went off the road and caught fire.
The incident happened just two weeks after Jota married his long-term girlfriend, Rute Cardoso, in Porto, Portugal.
The Portuguese Football Federation confirmed their deaths in a statement, which read: “The Portuguese Football Federation and the entire Portuguese football community are devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva in Spain this morning.
"Diogo Jota was not only a fantastic player with almost 50 caps for the national team, but also an extraordinary person who was respected by all his teammates and opponents. He had a contagious joy and was a reference point in his own community.”
Offering their condolences, they added: “We have lost two champions. Their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything we can to honour their legacy every day.”
Initial investigations suggest burst tyre in brothers' car led it to catch fire and kill them
Initial investigations suggest a burst tyre in the brothers’ car led the vehicle to catch fire and kill the pair, according to the Spanish Civil Guard.
The Spanish Civil Guard told the Independent: “The Civil Guard is investigating a road accident that occurred at 12.30am this morning at kilometer 65 of the A52 motorway, in the municipality of Cernadilla, Zamora.
“A vehicle left the road on the left side. The investigation points to a road accident due to a tire burst while overtaking. As a result of the accident, the car caught fire and both occupants died.
“Pending the completion of forensic tests, one of the deceased has been identified as Diogo Jota, a Liverpool FC player, and his brother Andre Felipe.”
The football world and beyond is paying tribute to Diogo Jota after the Liverpool and Portugal forward was killed in a car crash in the early hours of Thursday morning in Spain.
Jota was in the car with his brother, Andre Silva, a footballer for FC Penafiel in Portugal, who also died. No other vehicles were involved, Spanish authorities said.
Jota, 28, recently won the Premier League title with Liverpool as well as the Nations League with Portugal. He married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso a few weeks ago, with whom he had three children.
UEFA says European football community 'deeply saddened at Diogo Jota's tragic passing'
UEFA has said the European football community is “deeply saddened” at the “tragic passing” of Diogo Jota.
In a statement, it said: “On behalf of the European football community, we are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota, Portugal international and Liverpool FC forward, along with his brother André Silva.
“Our thoughts are with their family, friends, teammates and all those affected by this heartbreaking loss.”
Manchester City 'shocked and saddened' at Diogo Jota's death
Manchester City has said everyone at the club is “shocked and saddened” to learn of Diogo Jota’s death.
In a statement, the club said: “Everyone at Manchester City is shocked and saddened to learn about the devastating news regarding the passing of Diogo Jota.
“We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends and everyone at Liverpool Football Club at this difficult time.
“Rest in peace, Diogo.”
‘Devastated’ FA sends condolences to Jota’s loved ones and teammates
The FA has said it is “devastated” to learn of Diogo Jota’s death as it send its condolences to the footballer’s loved ones and teammates.
In a statement post on X, the FA said: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of Diogo Jota.
“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Diogo's family, friends and team-mates at Liverpool and Portugal.”
Liverpool FC have released a statement paying tribute to Diogo Jota after the forward passed away in a car accident aged 28.
The Portuguese international had been travelling in the Spanish province of Zamora with his brother Andre Silva, 26, also a professional footballer, when their card left the road in the early hours of Thursday and caught fire. The Spanish Guardia Civil confirmed the deaths of both men in the accident.
Tributes have flooded in from across Portugal and the footballing world. Jota played an integral role in Liverpool’s attack under Jurgen Klopp and latterly Arne Slot, lifting his maiden Premier League title only months ago, as well as the FA Cup and League Cup during his five-year spell at Anfield.
Liverpool FC 'devastated' at Diogo Jota’s death
Liverpool FC have said they are “devastated” at Diogo Jota’s death.
The club said in a statement: “Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota.
“The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.
“Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss.
“We will continue to provide them with our full support.”
Diogo Jota's heartbreaking final social media post on his wedding revealed
Diogo Jota's heartbreaking final social media post has been revealed.
In a touching Instagram post captioned “a day we will never forget”, the Liverpool FC forward posted a video of his wedding day.
Jota has died just two weeks after he married his long term girlfriend Rute Cardoso.
Carragher pays tribute to Jota
Jamie Carragher is the latest to pay tribute to Jota and his brother.
He posted on X: “Devastating news about Diogo Jota & his brother Andre this morning.
“Thoughts are with everyone of their family & friends, especially his wife Rute & their three lovely kids.”
Jota recently married partner
Diogo Jota married his long term partner Rute Cardoso on June 22 in Portugal.
The pair have been together since 2013 and have three children together – two sons and a daughter who was born in November.
