Diogo Jota funeral latest: Liverpool stars join footballer’s wife to pay tribute at emotional service
Player and brother Andre Silva died when car veered off road and burst into flames after suspected tyre blowout
Distraught family, friends and teammates of Liverpool star Diogo Jota have gathered for his funeral after he died in a car crash in Spain.
The father-of-three died alongside his brother, Andre Silva, after their Lamborghini burst into flames following a tyre blowout in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The mood was sombre as dozens of stars from the Liverpool and Portugal national teams arrived at the Capela da Ressurreicao, where just 11 days ago Jota had married his wife, Rute Cardoso.
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and left-back Andy Robertson carried football shirt-shaped wreaths with Jota’s Number 20 on the back, followed closely by manager Arne Slot and other players from the club.
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United, Joao Felix of Chelsea, and Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva of Manchester City, were among the other footballing stars, legends, agents and media figures also pictured.
As the funeral bells rang out, family and friends carried and followed the two coffins into the Capela da Ressurreicao in heart-rending scenes.
Diogo Jota’s wife Rute Cardoso, who he married just weeks ago. She was held closely by another woman as she followed behind her husband’s coffin, one hand rested on top.
The funeral began at 10am and the sound is being broadcast to the hundreds of reporters and mourners outside the church.
Watch: Portugal manager Roberto Martinez pays tribute to Diogo Jota at funeral
'We are all one football family', says Roberto Martinez
Portuguese national football team coach has said it has been proven that Diogo Jota and Andre Silva’s friends are a “very large and close family”.
Here is what he told reporters after the funeral:
Watch: Liverpool stars arrive at funeral for Diogo Jota and his brother carrying wreaths
Jota's teammate and close friend Ruben Neves acts as pallbearer
Among the pallbearers at Diogo Jota and Andre Silva’s funeral today was Ruben Neves, one of his teammates for both club and country.
Neves flew to Portugal from Florida overnight, where he played a Club World Cup match for Al Hilal. Along with his Portuguese teammate Joao Cancelo he was seen sobbing during a moment’s silence before the game.
Jota and Neves played together since they were young, both representing the Portugal national team at youth level.
They joined Wolves at the same time in 2017, both establishing themselves as exciting young players in the Premier League, and developing a close bond during the three years they played together.
“You know what you mean to me as much as I know what I mean to you,” Neves wrote in his tribute to Jota on Friday. “More than a friendship, we're family, and we won't stop being that just because you've decided to sign a contract a little further away from us.”
He said he would “make sure that your loved ones never lack anything while you're there, far away but thinking of us, waiting for us”.
Funeral comes to an end as Jota's weeping wife helps carry coffin
The funeral mass of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva has come to a close.
Ave Maria is being played out on the loudspeakers as funeralgoers embrace, many in tears.
As the church bells again begin to ring out, the coffins are carried out of the church, with photos of the brothers leading in front.
Andre Silva’s coffin comes first, with family members in tears behind.
Next comes Diogo Jota’s coffin. Ruben Neves, Jota’s Portugal and former Wolves teammate - and one of his best friends - is one of the pallbearers.
Rute Cardoso, his wife who he married just 11 days ago, is helping to carry the coffin. She sobs as she rests her head on the coffin while walking.
It is unclear where they will now be taken.
Jota 'absolutely adored' his brother Andre
Aaron Barton, a Portuguese football expert from Liverpool, has been speaking to the BBC about Andre Silva’s career - and his relationship with brother Diogo Jota.
Silva was a “talented” player, Mr Barton said, a versatile attacker who could play across the front three.
“He was someone that Diogo absolutely adored,” Mr Barton added. “On multiple occasions in interviews, Diogo Jota was asked who his favourite footballer is.
“And he would always answer: Andre Silva. He would say Cristian Ronaldo was his idol, but his favourite player to watch was his brother, Andre SIlva.
“I think that really hit home how close the bond between the two brothers was. They did everything together, they travelled together, and they’d frequently watch each other play when they could.”
Funeral service begins after coffins carried into church
The coffins holding Diogo Jota and Andrew Silva have entered the church, where the funeral service is now underway.
As the funeral bells rang out, family and friends carried and followed the two coffins into the Capela da Ressurreicao in truly heart-rending scenes.
They were followed by distraught family members, including Diogo Jota’s wife Rute Cardoso, who he married just weeks ago. She was held closely by another woman as she followed behind her husband’s coffin, one hand rested on top.
The attendees are now inside the church, with some gathered outside as the crowd spills outside the church.
The service has begun and the sound is being broadcast outside the church.
