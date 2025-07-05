Diogo Jota funeral latest: Family and teammates of killed Liverpool star to attend emotional ceremony
Player and brother Andre Silva died when car veered off road and burst into flames after suspected tyre blowout
Diogo Jota’s family and teammates are set to gather in his hometown of Gondomar near Porto for his funeral on Saturday morning.
The emotional ceremony, which begins at 10am, follows a private and public wake held for the Liverpool player and his brother, Andre Silver, at the Capela da Ressurreicao on Friday.
Teammates from both his national team and Liverpool FC are expected to attend the funeral, with a flight to Portugal reportedly having been chartered by the UK club.
Reports in Portugal say the players, most of whom are still on summer holiday, are expected to attend but Liverpool have yet to confirm arrangements.
The footballer had been travelling in a Lamborghini with his brother when the car veered off the road and burst into flames following what police suspect was a tyre blowout while overtaking.
They were found dead on the A-52 in Palacios de Sanabria near the city of Zamora at 12.40am on Thursday, just 11 days after Jota, a father of three, married his childhood sweetheart Rute Cardoso.
Watch: Jota's Portugal teammate Pedro Neto joins
Pedro Neto held up a Chelsea FC shirt with the names of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre during a moment’s silence before the club’s Club World Cup fixture against Brazilian team Palmeiras.
He was visibly emotional as he stood arm-in-arm with teammate Enzo Fernandes for the match in Philadelphia.
You can watch the moment here:
Who is expected to attend the funeral?
Diogo Jota and Andre Silva’s funeral is set to be held on Saturday morning, 2 days after the brothers were killed in a car crash.
Hundreds already came to pay their respects at a private and public wake on Friday in their hometown of Gondomar.
A funeral will be held at 10am.
Family, friends and teammates are expected to attend the ceremony.
Reports have suggested Liverpool FC have chartered a flight to Portugal for the funeral.
Several former and present teammates from Liverpool and Portugal’s national team were already seen on Friday.
What are the funeral arrangements?
Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva were killed in a fatal car crash early on Thursday morning.
There has been an outpouring of grief since, with many paying respects both in Liverpool and Portugal.
On Friday morning, their family held a private wake in the brothers’ hometown of Gondomar near Porto on Friday.
The wake, held at the Capela da Ressurreicao, was then opened to the public at around 3pm.
On Saturday, the funeral is expected to begin at around 10am at the nearby Igreja Matriz de Gondomar in Sao Cosme.
Liverpool have cancelled the phased return of players for pre-season training as they continue to mourn the death of forward Diogo Jota.
The first group of Arne Slot’s squad were scheduled to attend the club’s AXA training complex on Friday for the opening round of physical tests after their summer break.
It is understood that has been postponed as the club deals with the aftermath of the shocking tragedy which saw 28-year-old Jota and his brother Andre Silva killed in a car crash in Spain in the early hours of Thursday.
What is the Jota chant?
In his tribute to Diogo Jota yesterday, Liverpool manager Arne Slot said fans would continue to sing "Jota's song".
"Oh, he wears the No 20 / He will take us to victory / And when he’s running down the left wing / He’ll cut inside and score for LFC / He’s a lad from Portugal / Better than Figo don’t you know / Oh, his name is Diogo!"
