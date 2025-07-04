‘I called him Diogo MacJota’: Liverpool players find light in the darkness of teammate’s tragic death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sometimes the worst of times can bring the best out of people. Liverpool have more proof than most. Their history was tinged by tragedy even before a car crash claimed the life of Diogo Jota on Thursday morning. Grief can be a particularly private emotion; and yet a life lived in public can sometimes compel people to respond to the wider world, whether or not they really want to.

As the flowers outside Anfield show, Jota meant a lot to many who never met him. Those who did were probably in a sense of “absolute shock”, as Arne Slot put it. Processing the sudden loss of a friend, teammate and, as many were swift to say, a man whose primary roles were as husband, father and son in the age of social media can feel even harder; the hours of radio silence were immediately understandable but gave way to a series of moving messages.

Kenny Dalglish, sadly practiced in such situations, said: "Football is not important at this sad time. You feel helpless, knowing there’s so little we can do to ease the pain for his wife of just two weeks, his three beautiful children.” Jurgen Klopp reflected the wider sense of powerlessness. “There must be a bigger purpose, but I can’t see it,” said the manager who brought Jota to Anfield.

But amid the unanswerable questions, the expressions of support for his family, there were touching tributes. Andy Robertson’s, full of humour and humanity, was an illustration of why so many at Liverpool cherished Jota, but it also demonstrated what a fine communicator the left-back can be. It was laced with the affection of a friendship. “He was the most British foreign player I’ve ever met,” the Scot wrote. “We used to joke he was really Irish… I’d try to claim him as Scottish, obviously. I even called him Diogo MacJota.”

Robertson’s memories, of Jota watching the darts, of their trip together to the Cheltenham Festival, brought a personal touch. If the challenge at such times is to remember the good days, he did so, beautifully.

Jordan Henderson, too, raised a smile as he recalled “trying to find ways to wind Milly up and get him fined, which we never could”. Their shared attempts to reduce the bank balance of James Milner, the enforcer of a vice-captain, was another example of how bonds were forged between Liverpool’s old guard and a 2020 signing. Henderson’s misguided move to Saudi Arabia dented his reputation but there was evidence of a fundamental decency.

A recurring theme, understandably, was an admission that many were struggling to find the words. Men in their early twenties, some writing in their second or third language, are not trained for this. One in his mid-forties began his statement with a question. “What to say?” Slot asked.

The Dutchman can specialise in saying nothing, something he did with great regularity about the contracts of his players last season. Yet when he had to say something, he did, eloquently, about the player and the person.

“I could say so much about what he brought to our team but the truth is everyone who watched Diogo play could see it,” he said. “Hard work, desire, commitment, great quality, goals. The essence of what a Liverpool player should be. There were also the parts that not everyone got to see. The person who never sought popularity but found it anyway. Not a friend to two people, a friend to everyone.”

It came across; it was apparent, too, in the messages from Wolves and Portugal teammates. In such moments, it is easy to say someone will never be forgotten. There are times when it feels true, and this is one such. “A champion forever, number 20 forever,” said captain Virgil van Dijk.

As the club’s powerbrokers were quick to outline, thoughts will turn to a lasting legacy. Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, sporting directors past and present, issued a joint statement. “In the coming days, we as a club will look to honour our beloved number 20 with the respect and affection he so richly deserves,” they said.

Individually and collectively, the Liverpool family underlined what Jota meant. “Beyond the player that we all knew was a wonderfully humble human being, he was sincere, intelligent, funny, tough and created connections with people everywhere he went,” said the ownership group of Billy Hogan, John W Henry, Tom Werner and Mike Gordon. “He had a zest for life that was utterly contagious.”

It made his loss all the more painful. But after a pitch-perfect response from players, manager and owners alike comes the still harder part. After what to say, the question becomes what to say next. As Mohamed Salah put it: “Until yesterday, I never thought there would be something that would frighten me of going back to Liverpool after the break.”

When Liverpool regroup for pre-season training, when they look around Kirkby or Anfield, there will be someone missing. Liverpool have found the right words but always in the knowledge that there are no words that can alter what has happened. Words, as they know, can only do so much.