Diogo Jota: The diminutive Portuguese talent who made his name in the Premier League

Liverpool and Portugal footballer Diogo Jota, who has died in a car crash in Spain, made his name in the Premier League.

Jota, 28, was a father of three and had married his long-term partner, Rute Cardoso, less than two weeks ago. It was also confirmed that Jota’s brother Andre, 26, died in the accident.

Tributes have poured in for the siblings, with Liverpool releasing a statement saying the club is “devastated by the tragic passing” of the 28-year-old. Portuguese prime minister Luis Montenegro called the incicdent “a sad day for football and for national and international sports”.

open image in gallery Jota made 182 appearances for Liverpool since signing in 2020 ( Getty Images )

Born in Porto in 1996, Jota started playing football at local side Gondomar before joining the youth set-up at Primeira Liga club Paços de Ferreira in 2013.

He made his senior-level debut for the club in 2014 before making his first top-flight start the next year, and his performances were enough to attract the interest of Atletico Madrid, who signed him to a five-year contract in July 2016.

However, the forward never made an appearance for Atletico, with his first season spent on loan in his homeland playing for FC Porto. After scoring eight goals in 27 appearances for the Portuguese giants, he signed another loan deal in July 2017, joining Wolverhampton Wanderers.

open image in gallery Jota scored 44 goals in 131 games for Wolves ( Getty Images )

It was here where Jota’s career began to take off. Though Wolves were in the Championship at the time, the diminutive Jota impressed in his first season in England, scoring 17 league goals as the club earned 99 points and promotion to the Premier League.

Jota quickly became a fan favourite at the Molineux, with his obvious ability in wing and forward positions helping the club as they made their return to Premier League fir the first time since 2011/12.

And the Portuguese was vital in establishing Wolves as a Premier League side, scoring nine times as the club secured a remarkable seventh-place finish in 2018/19.

Jota had even more chances to prove himself on the biggest stages in 2019/20 with the club in the Europa League, and despite the disruption of a season affected by Covid-19, the club once again finished seventh, eventually exiting Europe at the hands of Sevilla.

Unfortunately for Wolves, Jota’s performances were now beginning to attract the attention of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, with Liverpool eventually completing a deal to sign the then 23-year-old for around £41m. He left the Molineux with 44 goals in 131 games for the club.

open image in gallery Jota scored eight minutes into his Liverpool debut against Arsenal ( Getty Images )

Despite having to contend for a starting spot with Liverpool’s beloved trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah, Jota made 30 appearances for the club in his first season, with Jurgen Klopp valuing his tactical flexibility and ability to play in a range of positions across the forward line.

As he put it in an interview with Sky Sports: “ I was there to challenge the front three not to be happy with being a substitute player. Playing with the best makes you better so I knew that I would increase my level as well and that would help me get into the team. I think that is what I did pretty much from the beginning.”

open image in gallery Jota quickly became a fan favourite at Liverpool ( Getty Images )

And he got off the perfect start at Anfield, scoring on his Premier League debut for the club against Arsenal in September 2020.

The Portuguese quickly became beloved at Anfield for his direct style of play and ability with both feet, as well as a knack for coming up with important goals. He scored 21 goals in all competitions as the Reds secured an FA Cup and Carabao Cup double in 2021/22, while he reached 50 goals scored for the club in 2023/24 and made his 100th appearance in March of that same season.

Though the arrival of Arne Slot and recent signings of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz jeopardised Jota’s place in the Liverpool squad, the Portuguese was as industrious as ever, quickly proving is worth to the new manager in a variety of positions in the front line. And it was in 2024/25 that the crowning glory came, with the club winning a second Premier League title.

open image in gallery Jota became a valued part of the Liverpool squad during his time at Anfield ( Getty Images )

Though they had won in 2020, the absence of fans and the presence of the pandemic gave a rather different atmosphere to the achievement, but that was not to be the case this time round.

Liverpool won the Premier League title at a canter, and though Jota struggled at times with some of the injury problems that plagued his time at Anfield, he registered six goals and four assists as he helped the Reds to a record-equalling 20th top-flight title.

This summer came with another honour, as Jota helped Portugal to a second Nations League title. In total, the 28-year-old made 49 appearances at international level for Portugal, scoring 14 goals and winning two Nations League trophies.

These titles would come to be the defining honours of Jota’s career, with the Portuguese having earned in his place in the history books at one of the most famous football clubs in the world.

open image in gallery Jota celebrated a second Nations League title with Portugal in June ( Getty Images )

But despite his obvious gifts and footballing acheievements, it is perhaps the words of the Portuguese Football Federation that are most fitting.

“Diogo Jota was not only a fantastic player, but also an extraordinary person who was respected by all his teammates and opponents. He had a contagious joy and was a reference point in his own community.

“On behalf of the Portuguese Football Federation and myself, I would like to offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of Diogo and Andre.”