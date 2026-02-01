Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dominic Solanke was quick to allay fears that he had sustained a serious injury after limping off late into Tottenham’s draw with Manchester City.

Solanke spearheaded what seemed an improbable Spurs comeback against Pep Guardiola’s title-chasers, contentiously forcing a 53rd-minute goal to halve the deficit before equalising with a stunning scorpion kick.

It was all but the perfect afternoon for Solanke until he went down injured in the 90th minute, receiving treatment before being helped to his feet.

He was replaced by 17-year-old Jun’ai Byfield, making his Premier League debut for the Lilywhites as the game ticked over into stoppage time.

Spurs fans were left to sweat over a potentially cruel setback for the striker, who the first half of the season sidelined after undergoing ankle surgery.

And while it was that same problem area that forced him off, Solanke has settled any nerves regarding this new problem.

“I’ll be good,” Solanke told Sky Sports. “I just rolled my ankle a little bit, but I’ll be fine.”

Solanke missed 139 days and 27 games as he rehabilitated from surgery last September, having seen a hefty portion of his first two seasons at Tottenham plagued by injury.

He’ll hope his display against City, however, can get him in the groove to lead Tottenham’s revival from the front, almost single-handedly resurrecting a team who looked finished at half-time.

open image in gallery Dominic Solanke scored a stunning scorpion kick against Man City ( Action Images via Reuters )

"He's a top player,” said team-mate Conor Gallagher. “Dom has been brilliant the last few games since he came back from injury. he is strong, he can put his body about and he brings players into the game. you could see that in the second half.

"Everyone was very good in the second half. We stuck together and showed great character and personality. I just hope we can kick on from this and get some better results."

Solanke’s heroics helped ease the pressure on Tottenham manager Thomas Frank, whose job has been seriously under threat after a dismal run of games domestically.

Frank added: "He is quite good, eh? I just think what he has given to us, and he is 70-80% of his level. Dom is so important for us and he showed that for us today."

Solanke was not the only injury casualty of the game, with both Rayan Cherki and Rayan Ait-Nouri coming off for Man City after sustaining knocks, though Guardiola has not provided much of an update on either.