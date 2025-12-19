Arne Slot issues Dominik Szoboszlai injury update and confirms Liverpool boost

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arne Slot revealed Dominik Szoboszlai could be available for Liverpool’s trip to Tottenham and confirmed a “promising” update on Cody Gakpo’s fitness.

The versatile Szoboszlai, who has been Liverpool’s standout player in a troubled season for the champions, had played every minute in the Premier League this season until suffering a knock in the closing stages of last Saturday’s 2-0 win over Brighton at Anfield.

Liverpool had a rare free midweek, due to their early exit from the Carabao Cup, and Slot said that Szoboszlai returned to training on Thursday and could be in contention to feature at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Reds will be stretched for options in attack, with Mohamed Salah departing for the Africa Cup of Nations and Gakpo sidelined, but Slot said the Dutch forward’s injury is not as bad as initially feared. Joe Gomez has picked up a fresh setback and Jeremie Frimpong remains out but Conor Bradley will be available again after serving his suspension.

“Gakpo had a scan that looked promising, so we're not that worried anymore,” Slot said. “He might come back earlier than expected but definitely not tomorrow. Gomez is not in the squad as well. Szoboszlai trained yesterday for the first time. We'll see where he's at today.

"It completely depends on how well he does today and then we speak to the player and the medical staff. If the player feels comfortable and does all the things he needs to do, then he will start. Dom would be a starter tomorrow if he's completely fit."

Liverpool are unbeaten in five games and have won two in a row following Salah’s explosive comments in the wake of the 3-3 draw at Leeds. Slot said he would not discuss Salah’s future while the forward is away with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

But Slot said Liverpool are “getting closer to the team I want us to be” following a difficult run of form. Hugo Ekitike has scored four goals in his last two Premier League appearances and the French forward, as well as big money signings Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, will be required to step up while Salah is away.

“Winning always gives a good feeling and a spirit after so many changes in the summer,” said Slot, with Liverpool able to return to the top four if they win at Spurs. “The league table is so close together that winning or losing matters a lot.

“The main focus for us is to build on the last five games. We were solid defensively. That's a good base, combined with the players getting more and more ready to compete at Premier League intensity. I think there is more coming from us.”