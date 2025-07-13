Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US president Donald Trump astoundingly crashed Chelsea’s trophy celebrations following their stunning Club World Cup final victory over PSG.

Trump, who watched the game at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium alongside Fifa president Gianni Infantino, made his way down to the pitch to present Blues captain Reece James with the trophy.

But instead of following Infantino out of shot, Trump locked his feet in position and stayed front and centre as James held the trophy aloft, with his Chelsea teammates left with no option but to celebrate around the president.

It was a bizarre decision from the leader of the free world, who went against the usual protocol of letting the team enjoy the moment with each other and instead opted to remain the centre of attention.

Chelsea’s players looked largely unbothered by Trump’s involvement, however, with the delight of becoming world champions distracting them from the ordeal.

“It’s a big thing [competition], Gianni’s a friend of mine. But it’s great to watch,” Trump told DAZN. “This is a little bit of an upset we’re watching today. [Fifa has done] fantastically well, it’s a growing sport, it’s a great sport.”

The Blues battled against all the odds to stun European champions PSG in the final, dispatching Luis Enrique’s side in an incredible 3-0 victory.

Cole Palmer stole the show, netting the opening two goals with identical finishes before setting up Blues new boy Joao Pedro, who made it three goals in as many appearances with a cheeky dink past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Chelsea ended the game with a further numerical advantage as PSG midfielder Joao Neves was sent off for pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair.

Enzo Maresca’s side have now gone down in history as the first team to win the revamped Club World Cup, lifting the unique trophy aloft in front of a giant inflatable replica.