Albania vs England live: Bellingham poised to start final World Cup 2026 qualifier
England are looking to make it eight wins out of eight in World Cup qualifying as they head to Albania
England play their final World Cup qualifier against Albania as Thomas Tuchel’s side look to complete a perfect campaign with an eighth win in a row.
Tuchel has overseen seven consecutive wins - as well as seven consecutive clean sheets - as England qualified with two games to spare. The focus is now on finalising plans ahead of next summer’s tournament, with Tuchel’s strongest side starting to take shape.
Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze scored the goals as England defeated Serbia 2-0 at Wembley on Thursday night, as the hosts underlined the strength in depth in their squad by bringing on Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden in the second half.
Tuchel must now decide whether Bellingham has done enough to return to his starting line-up ahead of Morgan Rogers, with No 10 seemingly one of the last positions that is up for grabs between now and the World Cup next summer.
Here’s the report from last time out for England...
The man Thomas Tuchel had omitted in October came on, for his international comeback, to make a point and in some style. Not Jude Bellingham. Or not just Bellingham, anyway. In a 2-0 victory that could be attributed to Tuchel, his words leading to the opener, his deeds to the clincher, Phil Foden may have provided Tuchel with an answer to the conundrum of the surfeit of No 10s. Eberechi Eze, too.
They could not all go to the World Cup, Tuchel had suggested. But if Foden had looked potentially vulnerable, the man who could be squeezed out, a player used on the left in Euro 2024 had a new guise: as Harry Kane’s understudy. Foden was used in attack, winning his first cap since March. Eze was introduced on the left wing, scored and thrust himself into a different debate. In a quadruple change, Bellingham was brought on in his preferred position and looked an upgrade on the starter Morgan Rogers. But that may not have been the revelation of the night. Foden, arguably, was. “Phil can make any team better in an offensive position,” said Tuchel.
Thomas Tuchel sends warning to England players before World Cup: ‘We will talk about it’
Thomas Tuchel will warn his England players to avoid any red cards against Albania that mean they miss the start of the World Cup.
The England manager suggested he would be willing to give an Albania player a clear run on goal rather than seeing one of his defenders incur a sending off that would bring them a suspension for the beginning of next summer’s tournament.
England defender could make debut against Albania after Ezri Konsa injury blow
Ezri Konsa has been ruled out of England’s World Cup qualifier in Albania with a calf injury.
The Aston Villa defender, who has started England’s last four games, was left behind when the squad travelled to Tirana. And with Marc Guehi already out, it could give Jarell Quansah a chance to make a belated debut or for Trevoh Chalobah to win his second cap.
What is the England team news?
Nick Pope, Anthony Gordon and Marc Guehi - the latter suffering from heavy bone bruising on his foot - all withdrew from Tuchel’s squad before Thursday’s win over Serbia. Ezri Konsa has also been ruled out with a calf injury.
Jude Bellingham impressed as a substitute for Morgan Rogers and could take his starting berth, while Phil Foden played as an understudy for Harry Kane up front and is likely to feature again in the same role.
When is Albania vs England?
England’s final qualifying clash with Albania takes place on Sunday 16 November at the Arena Kombetare in Tirana, Albania’s capital city. The match will kick off at 5pm GMT, 6pm local time.
How can I watch it?
The game will be free-to-air on the UK with viewers able to watch on ITV1, while also able to stream the contest on ITVX.
Welcome
England head to their final World Cup 2026 qualifying game in Albania, hoping to maintain their unbeaten record and unbroken run of clean sheets throughout the campaign.
Thomas Tuchel’s side booked their spot in the 2026 World Cup with two games to spare, and are fresh from a 2-0 win over Serbia at Wembley, with goals from Arsenal pair Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze.
The Three Lions saw off Albania in the reverse fixture at Wembley in March in Tuchel’s first game in charge as debutant Myles Lewis-Skelly and Harry Kane sealed a 2-0 win.
With qualification now secured, all eyes will be on Tuchel’s team selection in Tirana as he continues to tweak his first XI and the clock ticks down towards next summer’s tournament.
