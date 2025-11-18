Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England's Under-21 side has seized control of their European Championship qualifying group, leapfrogging Slovakia into first place following a commanding 4-0 victory in Presov.

The win marks their fifth consecutive triumph, all achieved without conceding a goal, placing the defending champions two points clear with a game in hand at the halfway point of the campaign.

Stoke's on-loan Manchester City striker Divin Mubama was instrumental, netting twice to take his international tally to five goals in as many games.

Fulham's Josh King also opened his account at this level, scoring just five minutes after coming on as a substitute, while Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri contributed the second goal.

Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens impressed, orchestrating the 18th-minute opener with a looping cross that Tyrique George hooked back for Mubama to head home.

open image in gallery Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri scored England’s second goal (John Walton/PA) ( PA Wire )

Despite this early lead, England's first-half opportunities were limited, with Slovakia threatening an equaliser before the break.

The second half saw an immediate surge of action. Slovakia goalkeeper Adam Hrdina denied Sydie Peck before Nwaneri expertly lobbed the advancing keeper from outside the box to double England's advantage.

Although Tommy Setford made a superb save, Slovakia's resistance crumbled in the 73rd minute when Brooke Norton-Cuffey's run set up Rico Lewis to square for King to sweep home.

King then turned provider, stealing possession for Mubama to clip in his second and England's fourth just three minutes from time.

England’s Under-21s have won the last two editions of the European Championship with Lee Carsley at the helm.

They beat Spain in 2023 before retaining their title by edging past Germany in a five-goal thriller in June.

Carsley’s promising side are now in pole position to qualify for the 2027 European Championship which is due to be hosted by Albania and Serbia, with 16 teams set to take part in the tournament.