Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby missing through injury from post-Euros England squad
England are facing September World Cup qualifiers away to Austria and at home to Luxembourg.
Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby are both missing due to injury from England’s first squad since their Euro 2022 triumph.
Winger Kelly, scorer of the extra-time winner against Germany that clinched Euros glory for the Lionesses at Wembley on July 31, sustained a problem during Manchester City’s Champions League qualifying loss to Real Madrid on Sunday, while Chelsea’s Kirby has been nursing a foot issue.
England boss Sarina Wiegman, whose side have a double-header of World Cup qualifiers against Austria away on September 3 and Luxembourg in Stoke three days later, told a press conference regarding the pair: “They’re OK.
“Chloe, it’s just a small thing but it’s too early to bring her in and let her play. Against Real Madrid she had to go out, I think something with her leg. It’s not too bad. I think it won’t take too long.
“Fran has a foot injury, it takes a little more time. I think she’ll be alright, but she hasn’t had that much training at all, so she just needs a little more time, this camp just comes too early.”
