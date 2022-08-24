Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby missing through injury from post-Euros England squad

England are facing September World Cup qualifiers away to Austria and at home to Luxembourg.

Phil Medlicott
Wednesday 24 August 2022 11:58
Chloe Kelly scored England’s extra-time winner against Germany last month that clinched the European Championship (Adam Davy/PA).
Chloe Kelly scored England’s extra-time winner against Germany last month that clinched the European Championship (Adam Davy/PA).
(PA Wire)

Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby are both missing due to injury from England’s first squad since their Euro 2022 triumph.

Winger Kelly, scorer of the extra-time winner against Germany that clinched Euros glory for the Lionesses at Wembley on July 31, sustained a problem during Manchester City’s Champions League qualifying loss to Real Madrid on Sunday, while Chelsea’s Kirby has been nursing a foot issue.

England boss Sarina Wiegman, whose side have a double-header of World Cup qualifiers against Austria away on September 3 and Luxembourg in Stoke three days later, told a press conference regarding the pair: “They’re OK.

Fran Kirby in action at the Euros (John Walton/PA).
(PA Wire)

“Chloe, it’s just a small thing but it’s too early to bring her in and let her play. Against Real Madrid she had to go out, I think something with her leg. It’s not too bad. I think it won’t take too long.

Recommended

“Fran has a foot injury, it takes a little more time. I think she’ll be alright, but she hasn’t had that much training at all, so she just needs a little more time, this camp just comes too early.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in