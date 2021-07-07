✕ Close 'Have you ever won it?': Kasper Schmeichel mocks suggestion that football's 'coming home'

Follow live coverage as England and Denmark prepare to face off in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 tonight.

Yesterday evening, Italy edged Spain on penalties to book their spot in Sunday’s final. Last night’s epic took place at Wembley Stadium, which will also host this evening’s clash and the showpiece match on Sunday, presenting England with their best opportunity of a trophy in decades. But – like Italy – Denmark are dangerous foes.

Since star midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed in the Danes’ tournament-opening defeat by Finland, Kasper Hjulmand’s organised side have managed to channel their emotions into an inspiring run. After a narrow defeat by the world’s No 1-ranked side Belgium in their second game, Denmark thrashed Russia, before doing the same against Wales in the last 16. Next up were a tough Czech Republic outfit, whom Denmark edged to set up this semi-final meeting with England.

Gareth Southgate’s team are unbeaten at Euro 2020 and the only side yet to concede a goal at the tournament in what has been a historic run. An underwhelming draw with Scotland in the group stage has been the only ‘slip-up’ of any note, with tight but professional wins against Croatia and the Czechs coming either side of that clash, before Southgate’s players smashed through another historical barrier by beating Germany 2-0 in the last 16. In the quarter-finals, the Three Lions thumped Ukraine in Rome – England’s only Euro 2020 fixture not to be staged at Wembley – and now Denmark await.

We will bring you all the latest from inside the England camp as well as all the build-up from Wembley throughout the day: