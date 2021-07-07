Euro 2020 LIVE: England vs Denmark team news and Italy vs Spain reaction
Follow live coverage as England and Denmark prepare to face off in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 tonight.
Yesterday evening, Italy edged Spain on penalties to book their spot in Sunday’s final. Last night’s epic took place at Wembley Stadium, which will also host this evening’s clash and the showpiece match on Sunday, presenting England with their best opportunity of a trophy in decades. But – like Italy – Denmark are dangerous foes.
Since star midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed in the Danes’ tournament-opening defeat by Finland, Kasper Hjulmand’s organised side have managed to channel their emotions into an inspiring run. After a narrow defeat by the world’s No 1-ranked side Belgium in their second game, Denmark thrashed Russia, before doing the same against Wales in the last 16. Next up were a tough Czech Republic outfit, whom Denmark edged to set up this semi-final meeting with England.
Gareth Southgate’s team are unbeaten at Euro 2020 and the only side yet to concede a goal at the tournament in what has been a historic run. An underwhelming draw with Scotland in the group stage has been the only ‘slip-up’ of any note, with tight but professional wins against Croatia and the Czechs coming either side of that clash, before Southgate’s players smashed through another historical barrier by beating Germany 2-0 in the last 16. In the quarter-finals, the Three Lions thumped Ukraine in Rome – England’s only Euro 2020 fixture not to be staged at Wembley – and now Denmark await.
We will bring you all the latest from inside the England camp as well as all the build-up from Wembley throughout the day:
England vs Denmark latest: It’s not coming home, says Schmeichel
Denmark goalkeeper and captain Kasper Schmeichel has mocked suggestions that football is “coming home” this week, whether or not England beat the Danes and then Italy in Sunday’s final.
“Has it ever been home? Have you ever won it? Was [’66] not the World Cup?”
Here’s everything the Leicester City shot-stopper had to say on the matter ahead of tonight’s semi-final against England in London.
England vs Denmark latest: Italy await in final
The victors of tonight’s semi-final between England and Denmark will face Italy in Sunday’s final at a packed-out Wembley Stadium.
Italy, arguably the team of the tournament so far, beat the Spaniards on penalties following a 1-1 scoreline in normal time and a goalless period of extra time.
Federico Chiesa put Italy ahead in a game in which they were – for the first time at Euro 2020 – second best, before substitute Alvaro Morata equalised for Spain late on.
But the striker would miss his spot-kick in the shootout, before Chelsea midfielder Jorginho coolly slotted home his penalty to send Roberto Mancini’s ecstatic Azzurri into the final – their first at a major tournament since Euro 2012, when they were beaten by Spain.
Here’s our Chief Football Writer, Miguel Delaney, with his report from Wembley last night:
Jorginho sends Italy into Euro 2020 final after penalty shootout win over Spain
Italy 1-1 (4-2 on penalties) Spain: The Chelsea midfielder converted after Gianluigi Donnarumma denied Alvaro Morata
England vs Denmark latest: Welcome!
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage ahead of today’s Euro 2020 semi-final between England and Denmark.
The tie, like last night’s epic between Italy and Spain, will take place at Wembley Stadium – as will Sunday’s final.
In that showpiece match, Italy await the winners of tonight’s semi-final.
Roberto Mancini’s men edged Spain on penalties yesterday evening, and English and Danish fans will hope their respective sides don’t have to suffer the same tension this evening.
A win for England would see them into their first final since the 1966 World Cup, which they famously won, while Denmark’s last final came at Euro 1992, where the Danes lifted the trophy.
Follow all the build-up to tonight’s semi-final with us right here...
