Follow live coverage as England play Denmark for a place in the final of Euro 2020 tonight.

The Three Lions are looking to secure passage to a first major tournament final for 55 years after topping Group D thanks to narrow wins over Croatia and Czech Republic either side of the drab draw with Scotland. They then went on to beat Germany in the last 16 - a first knockout win over their old rivals in nearly two decades - before thumping Ukraine in the quarter-final in Rome.

They now return to Wembley Stadium to face a Denmark team riding a wave of emotional support of a nation back home following the collapse of talismanic midfielder Christian Eriksen in their opening game against Finland. They would go on to lose again, to Belgium, before beating Russia to reach the knockout stages. The big win over Wales in the last 16 was followed by a nervy victory over the Czechs on Saturday to earn their place here.

They, of course, stunned a continent to win this tournament back in 1992 while England haven’t won a major trophy since the World Cup way back in 1966. The winner tonight will go on to face Italy in Sunday’s final. Follow all the live coverage from Wembley Stadium: