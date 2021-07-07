England vs Denmark LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, lineups and build-up to semi-final tonight
Follow live coverage as England bid to reach the final of Euro 2020 against Denmark at Wembley
Follow live coverage as England play Denmark for a place in the final of Euro 2020 tonight.
The Three Lions are looking to secure passage to a first major tournament final for 55 years after topping Group D thanks to narrow wins over Croatia and Czech Republic either side of the drab draw with Scotland. They then went on to beat Germany in the last 16 - a first knockout win over their old rivals in nearly two decades - before thumping Ukraine in the quarter-final in Rome.
They now return to Wembley Stadium to face a Denmark team riding a wave of emotional support of a nation back home following the collapse of talismanic midfielder Christian Eriksen in their opening game against Finland. They would go on to lose again, to Belgium, before beating Russia to reach the knockout stages. The big win over Wales in the last 16 was followed by a nervy victory over the Czechs on Saturday to earn their place here.
They, of course, stunned a continent to win this tournament back in 1992 while England haven’t won a major trophy since the World Cup way back in 1966. The winner tonight will go on to face Italy in Sunday’s final. Follow all the live coverage from Wembley Stadium:
“Southgate, you’re the one"
It might not pack the same punch as ‘Three Lions’ or be as painfully catchy as ‘Vindaloo’ but England fans are still loving Atomic Kitten’s new football anthem.
The noughties’ sweethearts have now officially released their remix of 2001 single ‘Whole Again’, in time for tonight’s historic semi-finals clash with Denmark.
What’s that old love song got to do with the beautiful game, you ask? Why, they’ve substituted some of the lyrics to give it a “Euros 2020 twist”, of course.
England vs Denmark latest: Should we be worried about the ‘ITV Curse’?
In case you haven’t heard, tonight’s match will be shown live on ITV, which should carry some caution for fans.
‘The ITV Curse’ is something that isn’t often mentioned by England fans, but it is real and something that England fans should be very concerned about.
Since 1998, England have won just four matches in 90 minutes that have been broadcast on ITV. Overall, before Euro 2020, England has lost nine matches on ITV and drawn 11. In comparison to the BBC, England’s record reads as Won: 14 Drawn: 3 Lost: 3. This gives England an impressive 70 per cent win rate on BBC, whereas on ITV it is a paltry 16.67 per cent.
Is the England team’s ‘ITV curse’ real – and should fans be worried?
England vs Denmark latest: It’s getting loud in central London
Here’s another update from our roving reporter Joe Middleton:
“Despite it still being three and a half hours until kick-off central London pubs are already filling up with England fans. In Leicester Square chants are near-constant from a nearby pub where hundreds of supporters are congregating.
“England defender Harry Maguire, who scored a header in the last game against Ukraine, is a popular subject of the ubiquitous shouting.
“On the streets hundreds of people are adorned with England scarfs, shirts and draped in the flag of St George. Queues have not yet started at the Fan Zone at Trafalgar Square but hundreds of staff are primed at the entrances ready for their arrival.”
England vs Denmark latest: Opposition fans get ready for semi-final
It’s not just England fans who are getting excited ahead of tonight’s semi-final. Over in Copenhagen, the Danes are out and adding a splash of red to the pre-game build-up.
Denmark have proved throughout the tournament that their supporters are some of the most passionate and vocal around, particularly during the group stages when they played three matches in Copenhagen.
England will provide the majority of fans at Wembley tonight as coronavirus-related travel restrictions prohibit Danish fans from travelling from Denmark to England for the semi-final, but up to 5,000 Danes living in England are able to attend the crucial fixture.
England vs Denmark latest: Harry Redknapp has say on semi-final
Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp is expecting England to have a much harder challenge against Denmark tonight than the Three Lions had against Ukraine in the quarter-finals.
Gareth Southgate’s side advanced to the last four in style when they thrashed Ukraine 4-0 in the previous round, but Redknapp has warned that Denmark have “real quality” will pose a threat at Wembley this evening.
“It’s going to be a very tough game tonight,” Redknapp said. “They’re a very good team with some outstanding players who play in our Premier League every week.
“Kasper [Schmeichel] is an incredible goalkeeper and they’ve got defenders who play in the Premier League and a midfielder [Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg] who plays for Tottenham and some real quality in their team.
“But I do think England have been in fantastic form and on the back of Saturday’s result against Ukraine we should be feeling very confident.
“Tonight should be a much tougher game but I think we’ve got enough to just about win the game.”
England vs Denmark latest: Fans gear up for Euro semi-final
With just hours to go until kick-off, England fans are gearing up for tonight’s huge Euro semi-final clash against Denmark.
By lunchtime some had already arrived at Wembley, northwest London, to soak up the atmosphere. Others were filling up pubs and big screen parks up and down the country, as the team puts in some final prep before taking to the field.
Independent reporter Joe Middleton was out in central London where he caught up with England fan Peter Robinson, 60, from Surrey, who was enjoying a swift pint with his three sons before they all head out to Wembley.
He expects England win 2-1 and make it to the final. “It’s now or never, we’ve got home advantage, haven’t conceded a goal yet and there’s a real good buzz in the squad,” he said.
Peter Hopton has tickets for Wembley tonight and is bullish about England’s chances. The 40-year-old who he lives in Somerset and works in construction said: “I think England will win by two goals. I’ve come from Somerset today for the game and I’ve got tickets for Wembley later. Harry Kane will get both goals.”
Mr Hopton is so confident of England’s chances he purchased tickets for the final before the Germany victory. He added: ‘It’s not going to be an easy game but I think England will make it to the final.’
Euro 2020: Football fans gear up for England-Denmark semi-final
Three Lions hoping to reach first final since 1966
England vs Denmark latest: English and Danish newspapers exchange bacon and Viking-related taunts ahead of Euro semi-final
Ahead of tonight’s match, there seems to be a rivalry between two newspapers in England and Denmark.
In both The Sun and Denmark’s BT newspaper, they’ve been exchanging bacon and Viking-related taunts ahead of tonight’s Euro semi-final match at Wembley.
Today’s front cover of The Sun said: “Bring home the bacon, lads”, and depicted the English flag on toast, using two strips of Danish bacon to form the red cross.
The Sun also used the same image as an advertisement in Denmark’s BT newspaper but with an important change in the text. “We eat you for breakfast,” the ad said in Danish, as Denmark is a major supplier of bacon to the UK.
Similarly, BT placed an advertisement in The Sun with an image of angry-looking Vikings taking up arms in front of the Danish flag,. It said: “It’s not coming home… We’re coming home!”
English and Danish newspapers exchange bacon and Viking-related taunts ahead of Euro semi-final
England vs Denmark latest: Is there a third-place play off?
Should England or Denmark lose tonight, some people may be wondering if one of the two sides would play Spain in a third-place play-off.
The answer is no.
Unlike other international tournaments, Euro 2020 won’t be having a third-place play-off.
No matter who fails in the semi-finals, the losers will be treated equally to the other nations that have been eliminated from the competition; they head straight back home.
Is there a 3rd and 4th place play-off at Euro 2020?
England vs Denmark latest: ‘Washout Wednesday’ could hit Euro semi-final
Watching the football in a beer garden or fan park tonight? Well you may want to bring a jacket.
The Met Office have forecast scattered heavy showers, with possible thunder too, during England’s Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark.
Flood alerts have remained in place for parts of the UK as unsettled weather and heavy showers are set to continue.
Torrential rain of between 16 to 32mm per hour is forecast to fall in some areas – including parts of Durham, Hull, Lincoln, London, Newport, Norfolk, Nottinghamshire, Peterborough, Somerset, Stoke-on-Trent, and Wolverhampton.
UK weather: Washout Wednesday sees flood alerts remain in place
Penistone buzzing for its most famous son
Not everyone in the South Yorkshire market town of Penistone has been enthralled by England’s charge to the semi-finals of Euro 2020.
“Bloody football,” says one pensioner collecting a lunch time fish and chips. “Keeps interfering with my soaps.”
Corrie and Emmerdale rescheduling aside, this small community of just 12,000 people has more reason to anticipate tonight’s game against Denmark than most.
For it is here that John Stones – England’s 27-year-old defensive lynchpin – is from. It is here that he went to school, where he played for his first club and where he still – even now he is one of Man City’s megastars – comes back for regular visits.
How does it feel for the town to have such a son on the cusp of starring in England’s first major final since 1966?
Penistone expects: John Stones’ Yorkshire market town buzzing as most famous son on cusp of Euro glory
