Uefa is to investigate England’s Jude Bellingham for potential indecent conduct after he was seen grabbing his crotch while looking at the crowd following a last-16 victory over Slovakia at Euro 2024.

England enjoyed the narrowest of lucky escapes to secure a 2-1 win, after a last-gasp bicycle kick by Bellingham took the match to extra time, before Harry Kane headed home the winner.

While Bellingham’s aggressive goal celebration was clearly an angry message to England fans, the crotch gesture was viewed by some spectators as an insult to Slovakia. Bellingham, however, said on social media that he was having a laugh with friends.

“An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight,” he said.

England will face Switzerland in the quarter-finals after they knocked out defending champions Italy with a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Southgate has a number of questions to answer ahead of the quarter-final, and will face an anxious wait over the fitness of Kieran Trippier, who was contending with injury in the build up to the game, and was taken off in the 66th minute after a heavy challenge.

Follow all the latest updates and reaction after England’s last-16 fixture below.