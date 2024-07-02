Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1719919749

England Euro 2024 LIVE: Latest news and updates as Jude Bellingham faces possible ban over gesture

Follow all the latest news and updates after Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane spared England’s blushes in the last-16 win over Slovakia

Sonia Twigg
Tuesday 02 July 2024 12:29
England fans go wild as Harry Kane puts Three Lions into lead against Slovakia at Euro 2024

Uefa is to investigate England’s Jude Bellingham for potential indecent conduct after he was seen grabbing his crotch while looking at the crowd following a last-16 victory over Slovakia at Euro 2024.

England enjoyed the narrowest of lucky escapes to secure a 2-1 win, after a last-gasp bicycle kick by Bellingham took the match to extra time, before Harry Kane headed home the winner.

While Bellingham’s aggressive goal celebration was clearly an angry message to England fans, the crotch gesture was viewed by some spectators as an insult to Slovakia. Bellingham, however, said on social media that he was having a laugh with friends.

“An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight,” he said.

England will face Switzerland in the quarter-finals after they knocked out defending champions Italy with a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Southgate has a number of questions to answer ahead of the quarter-final, and will face an anxious wait over the fitness of Kieran Trippier, who was contending with injury in the build up to the game, and was taken off in the 66th minute after a heavy challenge.

Follow all the latest updates and reaction after England’s last-16 fixture below.

2 July 2024 12:28
Gareth Southgate’s straitjacket suffocates England again – but one lesson emerges

There was a minute left to run on Gareth Southgate’s reign, the clock ticking down on a dismal tournament that seemed a demoralising end to the second-finest tenure of any England manager.

Until an airborne Jude Bellingham intervened. Until Bellingham underlined that he has that combination of talent, technique and temperament to offer the promise of greatness. There had been reasons for Southgate to replace him: booked for a rash lunge at Lukas Haraslin, he had been unwise enough to lay his hands on the referee. He had endured a poor game.

But there was an instance of brilliance; a bicycle kick, an injury-time equaliser, a lifeline, a goal that may reshape England’s history as well as Southgate’s time in charge.

Gareth Southgate’s straitjacket suffocates England again – but one lesson emerges

The Three Lions boss got his selection wrong again at Euro 2024 but a dramatic finish stunned Slovakia to hand him one last chance

2 July 2024 12:27
1719919587

