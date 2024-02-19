Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England will play Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia in Group C when they embark on their quest to win Euro 2024 this summer.

Gareth Southgate’s side topped their qualifying group without defeat and will be one of the favourites to lift the trophy in Germany on 14 July, given their recent record in major tournaments and the outstanding form of attacking duo Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham this season.

But there are now only two friendlies left for players to impress the manager before he decides on his final 23 players.

England can look forward to glamour friendlies against Brazil and Belgium next March, but the fierce competition for squad places will mean form in the Premier League and around Europe will be crucial in the coming months.

Here is a closer look at who is heading to the Euros, and who might miss out.

On the plane

Harry Kane

England’s captain remains their talisman on the pitch, both with his leadership and with his goals as he continues to add to his record tally. Kane has hit the ground running at Bayern Munich, and the 30-year-old has talked up the virtues of the Bundesliga’s winter break and playing one fewer domestic cup competition. Southgate will hope Kane is fit and fresh when the Euros come around.

Jude Bellingham

The 20-year-old has quickly elevated himself to be one of England’s essential players. He is consistently producing outstanding performances both for his country and his new club, Real Madrid, racking up goals and assists after driving runs from midfield. Southgate likes Bellingham as a No 10 off Kane, and this could be the start of a fruitful partnership between England’s current captain and his likely successor.

Jude Bellingham has become one of England’s key players (The FA via Getty Images)

Declan Rice

Rice has made a good start to life at Arsenal, and his importance at international level has grown immeasurably over the past few years to the point where he is crucial to how England play.

John Stones

The Manchester City defender has been a stalwart for Southgate over the years, integral to deep runs at the 2018 World Cup and the last Euros, and the lack of centre-back alternatives only strengthens his position in the squad.

Kyle Walker

Experience, recovery pace and an ability to play on the right of a back three all make the Manchester City defender an essential part of Southgate’s plans. Only Kane and Harry Maguire have won more than Walker’s 61 caps since the manager took charge in 2016.

Jordan Pickford

The Everton goalkeeper has been England’s No 1 for a long time and that position looks safe, particularly given the way his closest challenger, Aaron Ramsdale, has been usurped by David Raya at Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka

Saka is a popular and trusted member of the current group who is becoming a senior player, with 11 goals in 32 appearances, despite being only 22. His versatility down both the left and right flank, and ability to play as an attacking wing-back if needed, is handy for a manager who likes to chop and change systems.

Bukayo Saka is a sure thing for England’s Euro 2024 squad (The FA via Getty Images)

Phil Foden

Foden is often still talked about in terms of potential, but he will be 24 when the Euros come around and is becoming increasingly essential to Pep Guardiola’s City team. His velcro control is unique in the England squad and Southgate’s only conundrum is where to fit Foden’s attacking talents into a team containing Bellingham and Saka.

Harry Maguire

The Manchester United defender is one of Southgate’s most trusted players and he was given another vote of confidence with a start against Italy in Euro 2024 qualifying. A lack of playing time for his club brought scepticism from fans and the media as the tournament nears - but he has re-established his place at Manchester United and looks a cert for the Three Lions once more as a result.

Kieran Trippier

One of Southgate’s favourites, Trippier would have been a certainty to be part of the squad for his experience, versatility and his set-piece delivery. But his wavering form for Newcastle this season now makes him a slight doubt, particularly given the competition for places in his area of the pitch.

Nearly there

Luke Shaw

When fit, Shaw is the preferred left-back in this England team, bringing attacking threat on the overlap as well as long-standing relationships with both Maguire and Rashford at Manchester United. He has spent most of this season out with a leg injury and will need to reestablish himself for his club to secure a place for his country, amid competition from Ben Chilwell and Trippier.

Luke Shaw is England’s first choice left-back (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Kalvin Phillips

Like Maguire at United, Phillips is a firm favourite with the manager but there is a growing issue around his lack of game time for Manchester City. Phillips has admitted he might need to make a decision over his future, but he remains a leading option in a shallow pool of central midfielders and now has plenty of major tournament experience.

Jack Grealish

The City winger took time earning Southgate’s trust but, at 28 and with a treble on his CV, is now a regular squad member. The only question is whether the manager sees him as an important part of the first XI or a game-changing finisher off the bench.

Ollie Watkins

Watkins is in pole position to play the role of Kane’s deputy at the Euros, with a consistent stream of goals and assists since Unai Emery took over at Aston Villa. His Premier League goal involvements this season are topped only by Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland.

Marcus Rashford

The Manchester United forward is the third highest goalscorer of the Southgate era, with 16, behind only Kane and Raheem Sterling. His pace and direct runs towards goal from the left wing complement Kane’s preference to drop deep and link play, and he can also offer an option as a No 9 should it be needed. But his poor club form has raised questions while others like Cole Palmer, Jarrod Bowen and Anthony Gordon push for places – will Southgate keep faith?

James Maddison

The midfielder struggled with an injury at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which prevented him from making an appearance, but his early-season form for Tottenham has demanded a place in recent squads and Maddison is poised to travel as deputy to Bellingham in the No 10 role.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Has previously struggled to get games for England at right-back but a switch into midfield has seen him more involved. The Liverpool vice-captain is creative and offers both final-third and set-piece delivery, so may see time on the pitch for Southgate as a potential match-winner at times.

Alexander-Arnold is starting to win over Southgate (AFP via Getty Images)

Ben Chilwell

The Chelsea left-back didn’t play a single minute at the last Euros and watched on as Shaw (and occasionally Trippier) filled that spot. He has been sidelined with a hamstring injury this season but a fit and firing Chilwell should be on the plane.

Jordan Henderson

The midfielder was booed by England fans in recent internationals at Wembley following his move to the Saudi Pro League, but that only seemed to strengthen Southgate’s loyalties to the player. The manager values Henderson’s professionalism, experience and leadership in a youthful squad, and his push for a place on the plane could be boosted by his return to European football with Ajax in January.

Aaron Ramsdale

The goalkeeper is losing his battle for a starting place at Arsenal with David Raya, and may need a January loan move to secure regular minutes. But even if he only plays a back-up role for Mikel Arteta, he is likely to go to the Euros as Pickford’s deputy.

In contention

Cole Palmer

The player racing up the outside is Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, who is fast becoming a talisman on the pitch for Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues. Palmer’s touch, creativity and eye for goal have all been on display this season and he is giving Southgate a difficult decision to make. He has two caps and will surely get more chances to impress in March’s friendlies.

Raheem Sterling

Southgate has talked up Sterling’s chances of figuring in his plans to the media, but the Chelsea winger has not been involved in recent camps and faces a fight against Rashford and Grealish, among others, to figure on the left side of England’s attack in the manager’s preferred formation. Another omission from the most recent squad is a concern for him but his form this term has shown signs of promise.

Kobbie Mainoo

The 18-year-old has two international options, and England could be keen to rush him into the senior set up to prevent him from deciding to represent Ghana instead. Mainoo has had an impressive breakthrough year at Manchester United after graduating from the academy, and has played for England’s youth teams in the past. Should his form this season continue he could be difficult to leave out.

Sam Johnstone

The Crystal Palace goalkeeper has overtaken Nick Pope in the running to be England’s third-choice goalkeeper and played well in a recent friendly with Australia.

Lewis Dunk

Brighton’s captain had to wait five years for his second international cap but has done well with the opportunities presented to him in recent months. Dunk’s aerial dominance and ball-playing ability, honed at Brighton under Roberto De Zerbi, are valuable traits at centre-half, one of England’s most uncertain positions.

Reece James

The full-back is one of the best in the world when fully fit but his lack of reliability is a concern, particularly with the smaller 23-player squad this time around. What’s more, James is fighting for a place against a competitive field of Walker, Trippier and Alexander-Arnold.

Reece James and Ben Chilwell have suffered early season injui (Action Images via Reuters)

Marc Guehi

The Palace defender is highly rated by the England coaching team and, at 23, could be a future cornerstone of the back line. Centre-back is a position that’s up for grabs at Euro 2024 and Guehi has a real chance, especially after recent starts in qualifying.

Conor Gallagher

Gallagher has been bright and energetic in his cluster of England caps and is clearly valued by the manager, but other central midfielders are well-established internationals who will be tricky to usurp. Regular starts for Chelsea this season will certainly push his case.

Jarrod Bowen

Bowen is having a fine season for West Ham and has showed bright attacking intent in his five England caps to date, but faces stiff competition in the winger roles from the likes of Saka, Grealish and Foden.

Dominic Solanke

The Bournemouth striker has been sensational in what is proving to be the best season of his career to date. The 26-year-old has matured into a sharp No 9 and he is in contention for Euro 2024.

Work to do

Anthony Gordon

The Newcastle winger is enjoying a fine season at St James’ Park and his 11 goal involvements in the Premier League makes a compelling case. He has yet to play for his country at senior level and will hope for a chance in March’s two friendly games.

Callum Wilson

When the Newcastle striker stays fit, the goals usually flow. But he needs a sustained run of games to make his case, and the form of Watkins and Solanke has seen his chances fall.

Mason Mount is yet to hit his stride at Manchester United (Getty Images)

Fikayo Tomori

Southgate criticised the Milan defender last year for making too many mistakes, but Tomori has shown good form in Serie A and earned an autumn recall to the England squad.

Eberechi Eze

The Palace midfielder has a couple of international caps but will need a stellar season to break into the Euros squad.

James Ward-Prowse

The West Ham midfielder is in form for his club but out of favour for his country, having missed out on the past two major tournaments and having been excluded from recent squads. There have been calls for him to replace Henderson in midfield, but Southgate remains as yet unmoved.

Nick Pope

The goalkeeper has lost his place as England’s third-choice keeper and needs a strong season for Newcastle to win back his spot.

Ivan Toney

The Brentford striker will return from a betting ban in January with five months to prove himself to Southgate. He will need to hit the ground running, but his physicality does offer a different type of threat to forward rivals Watkins and Wilson.

Outside bets

Curtis Jones

Liverpool’s 22-year-old midfielder had earned a regular place in Jurgen Klopp’s team earlier this season before injury struck. If he can impress regularly at Anfield, he will give Southgate something to consider.

Curtis Jones has made a promising start to the season (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Ben White

The Arsenal defender left the 2022 World Cup for personal reasons and has not returned to the England setup. It is unclear whether White would want to go to the Euros, but he continues to perform to a high level for one of the best teams in the Premier League.

Levi Colwill

The Chelsea defender has established himself in Mauricio Pochettino’s team and has the ability to play both centre-back and left-back. Aged 20, this tournament may come just too soon with more established players ahead in the pecking order.

Morgan Gibbs-White

Gibbs-White worked up through the England age groups but is still to be recognised at senior level. He played a big part in England’s success at the Under-21 Euros in the summer and is Nottingham Forest’s talisman.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Once seen as the natural understudy to Harry Kane, Calvert-Lewin has struggled with form and primarily fitness, and has fallen down the pecking order behind other strikers.

Ezri Konsa

Konsa is a vital part of an impressive Aston Villa team under Unai Emery, but he did not win a first senior cap after his first international call-up in November.

Mason Mount

Like Sterling, Mount has found himself pushed out of the England team by emerging talent and his own unconvincing form for new club Manchester United – although injuries have interrupted his season. Needs some goals and assists to earn a recall.

Eddie Nketiah

England Under-21s’ record goalscorer has only made one senior appearance so far and he would need a special finish to the season at Arsenal to break into the Euros squad.

Predicting England’s Euro 2024 squad

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Ramsdale, Johnstone.

Defenders: Walker, Trippier, Guehi, Stones, Dunk, Maguire, Shaw, Chilwell.

Midfielders: Rice, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Maddison, Bellingham.

Forwards: Saka, Foden, Palmer, Grealish, Kane, Watkins.