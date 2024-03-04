Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England will play Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia in Group C when they begin their quest to win Euro 2024 this summer.

Gareth Southgate’s side topped their qualifying group without defeat and will be one of the favourites to lift the trophy in Germany on 14 July, given their recent record in major tournaments and the outstanding form of attacking duo Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham this season.

But there are now only a handful of friendlies left for players to impress the manager before he decides on his final 23 players.

England can look forward to glamour exhibition matches against Brazil and Belgium later this month – with Southgate due to name his squad for those contests later this week – but the fierce competition for places will mean form in the Premier League and around Europe will be crucial for the rest of the campaign.

Here is a closer look at who is heading to the Euros, and who might miss out.

On the plane

Harry Kane

England’s captain remains their talisman on the pitch, both with his leadership and with his goals as he continues to add to his record tally. Kane has hit the ground running at Bayern Munich, and the 30-year-old has talked up the virtues of the Bundesliga’s winter break and playing one fewer domestic cup competition. Southgate will hope Kane is fit and fresh when the Euros come around.

Jude Bellingham

The 20-year-old has quickly elevated himself to be one of England’s essential players. He is consistently producing outstanding performances both for his country and his new club, Real Madrid, racking up goals and assists after driving runs from midfield. Southgate likes Bellingham as a No 10 off Kane, and this could be the start of a fruitful partnership between England’s current captain and his likely successor. His recent injury was a slight worry but he has since recovered.

Jude Bellingham has become one of England’s key players (The FA via Getty Images)

Declan Rice

Rice has made an outstanding start to life at Arsenal, and his importance at international level has grown immeasurably over the past few years to the point where he is crucial to how England play.

John Stones

The Manchester City defender has been a stalwart for Southgate over the years, integral to deep runs at the 2018 World Cup and the last Euros, and the lack of centre-back alternatives only strengthens his position in the squad. Stones has struggled for fitness at times this season but if he’s available at the Euros, he will play.

Kyle Walker

Experience, recovery pace and an ability to play on the right of a back three all make the Manchester City defender an essential part of Southgate’s plans. Only Kane and Harry Maguire have won more than Walker’s 61 caps since the manager took charge in 2016.

Jordan Pickford

The Everton goalkeeper has been England’s No 1 for a long time and that position looks safe, particularly given the way his closest challenger, Aaron Ramsdale, has been usurped by David Raya at Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka

Saka is a popular and trusted member of the current group who is becoming a senior player, with 11 goals in 32 appearances, despite being only 22. His versatility down both the left and right flank, and ability to play as an attacking wing-back if needed, is handy for a manager who likes to chop and change systems.

Bukayo Saka is a sure thing for England’s Euro 2024 squad (The FA via Getty Images)

Phil Foden

Foden is having his best season yet in a Manchester City shirt, becoming a talisman for the club that delivers time and again. He will be 24 when the Euros come around and is becoming increasingly essential to Pep Guardiola’s City team, as well as England. His velcro control is unique in the national squad and Southgate’s only conundrum is where to fit Foden’s attacking talents into a team containing Bellingham, Saka and more.

Harry Maguire

The Manchester United defender is one of Southgate’s most trusted players and he was given another vote of confidence with a start against Italy in Euro 2024 qualifying. A lack of playing time for his club had brought scepticism from fans and the media about his role this summer, but Maguire has re-established himself in the United line-up, although a recent injury has derailed him slightly again.

Kieran Trippier

One of Southgate’s favourites, Trippier is a certainty to be part of the squad for his experience, versatility and his set-piece delivery. His form for Newcastle this season has not been to his typical high standards but it’s not enough of an issue to stop him going to Germany this summer, where he will cover both right-back and left-back.

Nearly there

Jack Grealish

The City winger took time earning Southgate’s approval but, at 28 and with a treble on his CV, is now a regular squad member. The key question is whether the manager sees him as an important part of the first XI or a game-changing finisher off the bench. A lack of recent game time for City, followed by an injury sustained against Luton, will also be a concern for the England manager.

Ollie Watkins

Watkins is in pole position to play the role of Kane’s deputy at the Euros, with a consistent stream of goals and assists since Unai Emery took over at Aston Villa. His Premier League goal involvements this season are right near the top of the charts and make Watkins increasingly difficult to ignore.

Marcus Rashford

The Manchester United forward is the third-highest goalscorer of the Southgate era, with 16, behind only Kane and Raheem Sterling. His pace and direct runs towards goal from the left wing complement Kane’s preference to drop deep and link play, and he can also offer an option as a No 9 should it be needed. But his poor club form has raised questions while others like Cole Palmer, Jarrod Bowen and Anthony Gordon push for places – will Southgate keep faith?

James Maddison

The midfielder struggled with an injury at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which prevented him from making an appearance but his form for Tottenham has demanded a place in recent squads and Maddison is poised to travel as deputy to Bellingham in the No 10 role.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Has previously struggled to get games for England at right-back but a switch into midfield has seen him more involved. The Liverpool vice-captain is creative and offers both final-third threat and set-piece delivery, so may see time on the pitch for Southgate as a potential game-changer.

Alexander-Arnold is starting to win over Southgate (AFP via Getty Images)

Ben Chilwell

The Chelsea left-back didn’t play a single minute at the last Euros and watched on as Shaw (and occasionally Trippier) filled that spot. He has been sidelined with a hamstring injury this season but is back now. A fit and firing Chilwell should be on the plane.

Aaron Ramsdale

The goalkeeper is losing his battle for a starting place at Arsenal with David Raya, but even if he only plays a back-up role for Mikel Arteta, he is likely to go to the Euros as Pickford’s deputy.

In contention

Luke Shaw

When fit, Shaw is the preferred left-back in this England team, bringing attacking threat on the overlap as well as long-standing relationships with both Maguire and Rashford at Manchester United. But he has spent most of this season out with a leg injury and his latest hamstring strain is set to keep him out until May. With Chilwell as an excellent alternative, and Trippier as a viable deputy, Shaw may struggle to regain his Euros place, even if he recovers in time.

Luke Shaw is England’s first choice left-back – when fit (Tim Goode/PA)

Cole Palmer

The player racing up the outside is Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, who is fast becoming a talisman on the pitch for Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues. Palmer’s touch, creativity and eye for goal have all been on display this season and he is giving Southgate a difficult decision to make. He has two caps and will surely get more chances to impress in March’s friendlies. On form alone, he has to be on the plane but we know Southgate likes to lean on long-trusted players.

Conor Gallagher

Gallagher has been bright and energetic in his cluster of England caps and is clearly valued by the manager, but other central midfielders are well-established internationals who will be tricky to usurp. Regular starts for Chelsea this season are certainly pushing his case in a position where England lack depth.

Kalvin Phillips

Phillips is another firm favourite with the England manager but he has not shown his best for quite some time. His recent red card for West Ham brought criticism and he needs to improve quickly to be assured of a place at the Euros. Then again, the lack of competition in England’s midfield, combined with the trust he has already built up with Southgate over the past two tournaments, means Phillips could well be in the final squad.

Jordan Henderson

The midfielder was booed by England fans in recent internationals at Wembley following his move to the Saudi Pro League but that only seemed to strengthen Southgate’s loyalties to the player. The manager values Henderson’s professionalism, experience and leadership in a youthful squad, and his push for a place on the plane could be boosted by his return to European football with Ajax. There are not many obvious deputies for Declan Rice in the holding role and that plays in Henderson’s favour.

Raheem Sterling

Southgate has talked up Sterling’s chances of figuring in his plans to the media but the Chelsea winger has not been involved in recent camps and faces a fight against Foden, Rashford and Grealish, among others, to figure on the left side of England’s attack in the manager’s preferred formation. Another omission from the most recent squad is a concern for him but his form this term has shown signs of promise.

Lewis Dunk

Brighton’s captain had to wait five years for his second international cap but has done well with the opportunities presented to him in recent months. Dunk’s aerial dominance and ball-playing ability, honed at Brighton under Roberto De Zerbi, are valuable traits at centre-half, one of England’s most uncertain positions.

Reece James

The full-back is one of the best in the world when fully fit but his lack of consistent fitness is a concern, particularly with the smaller 23-player squad this time around. What’s more, James is fighting for a place against a competitive field of Walker, Trippier and Alexander-Arnold.

Reece James and Ben Chilwell suffered early season injuries (Action Images via Reuters)

Marc Guehi

The Palace defender is highly rated by the England coaching team and, at 23, could be a future cornerstone of the back line. Centre-back is a position that’s up for grabs at Euro 2024 and Guehi has a real chance, especially after recent starts in qualifying.

Sam Johnstone

The Crystal Palace goalkeeper was in the running to be England’s third-choice goalkeeper and played well in last year’s friendly with Australia. But he has lost his club place to Dean Henderson...

Dean Henderson

Now Palace’s No 1, he is one of only four regular starters in the Premier League among English goalkeepers.

Work to do

Dominic Solanke

The Bournemouth striker has been sensational in what is proving to be the best season of his career to date. The 26-year-old has matured into a sharp No 9 and he is in contention for Euro 2024, but Kane and Watkins are the front-runners for what will probably be only two out-and-out striker berths in the final squad.

Joe Gomez

The 26-year-old defender has been a regular fixture in the Liverpool side since early December and his versatility could help earn a place in the England squad.

Kobbie Mainoo

The 18-year-old has two international options to choose from, and England could be keen to rush him into the senior set-up to prevent him from deciding to represent Ghana instead. Mainoo has had an impressive breakthrough year at Manchester United after graduating from the academy, and has played for England’s youth teams in the past. Should his form this season continue he could be difficult to leave out.

Gareth Southgate is keeping tabs on Kobbie Mainoo (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

Jarrod Bowen

Bowen is having a good season for West Ham and showed bright attacking intent in his five England caps to date but faces stiff competition in the winger roles from the likes of Saka, Grealish and Foden.

Anthony Gordon

The Newcastle winger is enjoying a fine season at St James’ Park and his 14 goal involvements in the Premier League make a compelling case. He has yet to play for his country at senior level and will hope for a chance in March’s two friendly games.

Fikayo Tomori

Southgate criticised the Milan defender last year for making too many mistakes but Tomori has shown good form in Serie A and earned an autumn recall to the England squad. The boss still seems to prefer Dunk and Guehi to the ex-Chelsea man as England’s third and fourth centre-backs however.

Eberechi Eze

The talented Palace midfielder has a couple of international caps but needs a stellar season to break into the Euros squad and injury is not helping his cause.

James Ward-Prowse

The West Ham midfielder is in reasonable form for his club but out of favour for his country, having missed out on the past two major tournaments and having been excluded from recent squads. There have been calls for him to replace Henderson in midfield, but Southgate remains as yet unmoved.

Ivan Toney

The Brentford striker has returned from a betting ban with a flurry of goals to put himself back in Southgate’s thoughts. It may be too little too late, but his physicality does offer a different type of threat to forward rivals Watkins and Solanke.

Jack Butland

Given England’s lack of depth in the goalkeeping position, a recall for the 30-year-old Butland is not out of the question after an impressive season so far for Rangers.

Outside bets

Callum Wilson

When the Newcastle striker stays fit, the goals usually flow. But he needs a sustained run of games to make his case, and the form of Watkins and Solanke has seen his chances fall.

Nick Pope

The goalkeeper’s shoulder injury has ruined his season and he may find it difficult to displace Martin Dubravka in Newcastle’s goal when he does return, let alone earn a place in the England squad.

Curtis Jones

Liverpool’s 22-year-old midfielder had earned a regular place in Jurgen Klopp’s team earlier this season before injury struck. If he can impress regularly at Anfield, he will give Southgate something to consider.

Curtis Jones has had promising moments this season (PA Wire)

Ben White

The Arsenal defender left the 2022 World Cup for personal reasons and has not returned to the England setup. It is unclear whether White would want to go to the Euros, but he continues to perform to a high level for one of the best teams in the Premier League.

Levi Colwill

The Chelsea defender has established himself in Mauricio Pochettino’s team and has the ability to play both centre-back and left-back. Aged 20, this tournament may come just too soon with more established players ahead in the pecking order.

Morgan Gibbs-White

Gibbs-White worked up through the England age groups but is still to be recognised at senior level. He played a big part in England’s success at the Under-21 Euros in the summer and is Nottingham Forest’s talisman.

Ezri Konsa

Konsa is a vital part of an impressive Aston Villa team under Unai Emery but he did not win a first senior cap after his first international call-up in November.

Mason Mount

Mount has found himself pushed out of the England team by emerging talent and his own unconvincing form for new club Manchester United, although injuries have interrupted his season. He needs some goals and assists to earn a recall but it appears unlikely at this late stage.

Mason Mount is yet to hit his stride at Manchester United (Getty Images)

Predicting England’s Euro 2024 squad

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Ramsdale, Johnstone

Defenders: Walker, Trippier, Guehi, Stones, Dunk, Maguire, Chilwell

Midfielders: Rice, Henderson, Alexander-Arnold, Gallagher, Maddison, Bellingham

Forwards: Saka, Foden, Palmer, Grealish, Rashford, Kane, Watkins