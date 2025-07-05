England v France live: Team news ahead of Euro 2025 opener as Lionesses face Lauren James decision
The Lionesses take on France to kick off their Euros campaign after lifting a historic title three years ago
England take on France as the Lionesses face a blockbuster start to their title defence at Euro 2025 in Switzerland. The Lionesses won the tournament three years ago on home soil with a historic victory over Germany but Sarina Wiegman has told her players to embrace a “new challenge” as a “new England”.
Wiegman’s team have no time to find their feet in Zurich as they take on a strong France side who, like England, are one of the few sides who can win the Euros this summer. With the 2017 champions Netherlands and debutants Wales also making up the ‘group of death’, there is also no room for slip-ups and the pressure will be on from the start.
The Lionesses will be boosted by the return of Lauren James, who played the final 30 minutes against Jamaica in their send-off win and has been cleared to play a bigger role against France after recovering from a hamstring injury.
TV channel and how to watch Euro 2025
When is England v France?
The match takes place on Saturday 5 July, with kick-off at 8pm BST (UK time) in Zurich.
What TV channel is it on?
England v France will be shown on ITV 1 and ITV X, with coverage getting underway from 7pm.
Euro 2025 TV schedule: How to watch every match today
What is the England team news?
Lauren James made her return from injury in England’s 7-0 win over Jamaica on Sunday, playing the final half hour in the send-off friendly. Sarina Wiegman said the Chelsea star “can play more than that” against France.
“I'm not going to give you the line-up, but she played 30 minutes last week, so she can play more than that, so I think that will say enough,” Wiegman said, perhaps suggesting that James will start England’s opener in place of Ella Toone.
Wiegman’s other selection decisions comes at left back but Jess Carter impressed in the win over Jamaica, so may have done enough to keep her place.
Euros winners Mary Earps and Fran Kirby announced their retirements before the Euros, while vice-captain Millie Bright made herself unavailable for selection and subsequently underwent knee surgery, so is missing from the tournament.
Possible England XI: Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Greenwood, Carter; Walsh, Stanway; Mead, James, Hemp; Russo
Good afternoon
Holders England kick off their Euro 2025 campaign against France in a heavyweight Group D clash in Zurich this evening.
In one of the matches of the whole group stage, the Lionesses begin their quest to retain European Championship title against a dangerous Les Bleues side packed with attacking talent.
And with the Netherlands and Wales completing the “group of death”, the pressure will be on both England and France from the start as they look to safely progress to the quarter-finals.
Sarina Wiegman’s side won the Euros three years ago before reaching the World Cup final in 2023, and have set themselves the challenge of defending their European crown this month.
