England confirm final friendlies before World Cup 2026
Thomas Tuchel’s side will play New Zealand and Costa Rica in their final warm-up games
England will play New Zealand and Costa Rica in their final two friendlies before the 2026 World Cup.
The Three Lions will play both games during a pre-tournament warm-up camp in south Florida. Thomas Tuchel’s side will face New Zealand on Saturday 6 June and then Costa Rica on Wednesday 10 June, a week before their opening match against Croatia in Dallas on Wednesday 17 June.
England have not played New Zealand since 1991, with the All Whites qualifying for the expanded 48-team World Cup this year. Costa Rica did not qualify for the tournament, but will act as important preparation for Tuchel’s side, who also play Panama and Ghana in Group L.
England’s final friendlies on home soil will be played next month when they host Uruguay and Japan at Wembley, on Friday 27 March and Tuesday 31 March respectively, with Tuchel set to name his squad before in advance of the June warm-up matches.
The Three Lions will be based in Kansas City, Missouri throughout the World Cup and will travel there following the pre-tournament camp in south Florida. They will head to Dallas, Boston and New York for their three group games.
