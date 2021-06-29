✕ Close Euro 2020: What is England's route to the final?

Follow live coverage as England take on Germany in the Euro 2020 last 16 tonight.

The Three Lions topped Group D with wins over Croatia and Czech Republic to secure their passage through to the first stage of the knockout phase. Germany found things tougher, losing to World Cup winners France before beating defending champions Portugal and drawing with minnows Hungary. That crucial point saw them progress as runners-up in Group F and set them on a path to meet their rivals at Wembley today.

Gareth Southgate's side are the only side left at the tournament yet to concede a goal after three clean sheets out of three in the group stage, but a lack of fluency in the final third has been characterised by captain Harry Kane's failure to find the net up to now. Germany have struggled themselves with Joachim Low's three at the back not proving hugely popular after mixed results so far.

The two sides haven’t met competitively since the 2010 World Cup, when Thomas Muller so famously put England to the sword. A place in the quarter-finals awaits tonight's winner with extra-time and penalties available to decide should they be needed. Follow all the action live from Wembley Stadium: