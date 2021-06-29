England vs Germany LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, lineups and latest build-up today
Follow live coverage as England take on Germany in the Euro 2020 last 16 tonight.
The Three Lions topped Group D with wins over Croatia and Czech Republic to secure their passage through to the first stage of the knockout phase. Germany found things tougher, losing to World Cup winners France before beating defending champions Portugal and drawing with minnows Hungary. That crucial point saw them progress as runners-up in Group F and set them on a path to meet their rivals at Wembley today.
Gareth Southgate's side are the only side left at the tournament yet to concede a goal after three clean sheets out of three in the group stage, but a lack of fluency in the final third has been characterised by captain Harry Kane's failure to find the net up to now. Germany have struggled themselves with Joachim Low's three at the back not proving hugely popular after mixed results so far.
The two sides haven’t met competitively since the 2010 World Cup, when Thomas Muller so famously put England to the sword. A place in the quarter-finals awaits tonight's winner with extra-time and penalties available to decide should they be needed. Follow all the action live from Wembley Stadium:
Good afternoon! Unless you happen to be recently arrived from outer space, you’ll probably know today is the final day for the last of 16 matches; later on it’s Sweden against Ukraine, but first...England vs. Germany.
Gareth Southgate leads the Three Lions against Joachim Low and die Mannschaft, a place in the quarter-finals at stake and an expectant nation (or two) watching on.
The route all the way to the final seems wide open for the victors of this game, although we’ve already seen enough shocks at Euro 2020 to take nothing for granted at this stage.
Even so, win here and optimism will sky-rocket - and a managerial reign, one way or another, might be defined by the result.
It could be a classic, it will certainly be stressful.
