Chloe Kelly reacts to Euro 2025 winning goal: 'I don't miss penalties'

England secured Women’s Euro 2025 glory after defeating world champions Spain in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Chloe Kelly’s winning spot kick and Hannah Hampton’s saves proved decisive for the Lionesses in a gripping contest that ended 1-1 after extra-time.

The Lionesses became the first England team in history to defend a major tournament title, but did it the hard way again after suffering an early setback when Arsenal midfielder Mariona Caldentey broke the deadlock with a superb header.

But Sarina Wiegman’s side rallied in the second half through Alessia Russo, who leaped high to bury a header after a delightful cross from substitute Kelly, on for the injured Lauren James, who had passed a late fitness test.

England survived a scare in extra-time after good play from the reigning Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati and the world champions’ slick passing cut the Lionesses open before Salma Paralluelo missed inside the six-yard box after an audacious attempt at a backheeled finish. But Hampton and Kelly stepped up in the shootout to secure a 3-1 win.

