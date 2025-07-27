England win Euro 2025 – live: Hannah Hampton and Chloe Kelly deliver dramatic penalty shootout victory
The Lionesses prevailed in a thrilling penalty shoot-out under Sarina Wiegman to defend their European title and gain revenge over the world champions in Basel
England secured Women’s Euro 2025 glory after defeating world champions Spain in a dramatic penalty shootout.
Chloe Kelly’s winning spot kick and Hannah Hampton’s saves proved decisive for the Lionesses in a gripping contest that ended 1-1 after extra-time.
The Lionesses became the first England team in history to defend a major tournament title, but did it the hard way again after suffering an early setback when Arsenal midfielder Mariona Caldentey broke the deadlock with a superb header.
But Sarina Wiegman’s side rallied in the second half through Alessia Russo, who leaped high to bury a header after a delightful cross from substitute Kelly, on for the injured Lauren James, who had passed a late fitness test.
England survived a scare in extra-time after good play from the reigning Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati and the world champions’ slick passing cut the Lionesses open before Salma Paralluelo missed inside the six-yard box after an audacious attempt at a backheeled finish. But Hampton and Kelly stepped up in the shootout to secure a 3-1 win.
Next up!
Once this victory sinks in, attention will soon turn to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil! That’s just the way it is in football...
That tournament takes place between 24 June and 25 July.
Will England have a trophy parade after winning Euro 2025?
England defeated Spain in dramatic fashion after Chloe Kelly’s winning penalty secured Women’s Euro 2025 glory and now they will prepare for a parade in London.
The Lionesses will show off their trophy on Tuesday 29 July after leaning on goalkeeper Hannah Hampton during the shootout, with the Chelsea shot-stopper thriving to deny Mariona Caldentey and Aitana Bonmati, while Salma Paralluelo missed the target completely.
Sarina Wiegman’s side, playing their third successive major final, rallied after an early setback in the first half at St Jakob Park.
Why Beth Mead had to retake her penalty in England’s dramatic Euro 2025 shootout win over Spain
Beth Mead was forced to retake England’s first penalty in their dramatic Euro 2025 final shootout with Spain due to the new double-touch rule.
The second-half substitute was nominated as England’s first penalty taker, and duly fired the ball down the middle of Spain goalkeeper Catalina Coll’s goal. But Mead had clearly kicked the ball twice, hitting it against her standing foot as her boot slipped on the grass, and replays confirmed what referee Stephanie Frappart suspected.
Kicking the ball twice is not allowed from the penalty spot and previously that would have meant Mead’s goal being immediately chakled off.
Bronze: "We got the job done"
Today was Lucy Bronze’s 36th appearance at a major tournament for England.
“I have actually played the whole tournament with a fractured tibia, and then I have hurt my knee on my other leg,” she tells the BBC.
On ITV, she adds: “We’ve seen it all, even with Beth re-taking the first one [penalty].
“We didn’t do it the easy way, but we always believed in ourselves and it showed.
“It’s so different, last Euros we played fantastic, this one we showed a different side, a fight, a resilience,” she adds.
“We were reigning champions but we were fresh faced. It’s an amazing achievement, but we never doubted ourselves.
“It’s just…I don’t think I can put it into words. I’m so proud of playing for England, I’d do anything for this team to win.
“There’s nothing I can say to express the feeling I have.
“We’ve inspired the nation in a different way,” she adds as she finishes.
Leah Williamson: 'What an honour'
When asked what this win means, a beaming Leah Williamson says “everything”.
“The girls who have won twice, for the ones who’ve never won it before, I’m so happy for them. What an honour to be in this time.
“I believe it but I’m struggling. Everything we say, try and live by, we do, and every single person who shows up every time. We stuck to the game plan.
“So many players that have done so much, they give everything, before we even get to the football bit.
“I feel I should be saying something monumental, but I just don’t have the words.
“I’m so proud, and I feel so lucky. Everyone turned up today, and that’s what happens.
“It is staying home,” she adds as she finishes.
Agyemang reacts
Michelle Agyemang is next to speak to ITV.
“Yeah, I think straight after I cried my eyes out again. It feels surreal, im so grateful we’re hre, at the beginning it didn’t seem like we’d get here,” she says.
“It means a lot to me. It’s such a short amount of time, I’m so thankful,” she adds on being a ball girl a few years ago.
“Maybe stressing me out a bit less! I can’t complain!” she says on the tournament.
“I love you, and thank you for all the support,” she says to her family. “To share it with them, it’s beautiful”.
“I want to keep working hard, doing all I can to help my club and country,” she adds as she finishes.
Wiegman reacts
I can’t believe it,” says Sarina Wiegman.
“Sometimes you think, when is this going to stop? I’m just going to enjoy the moment. This team, how we step up and never give up...[it’s amazing].
“We won, and I think we’ll have a party.”
When asked if she cried as the winning penalty went in, she adds: “Later on, something sunk in. I thought, oh my goodness, what’s happening here?
“It’s lovely. We just tried to win every game, and it’s really nice when it works!
“I’m just really proud of the team, the staff, how the staff put so much effort into the job, how they prepare.”
“Let’s first celebrate a little bit,” she says when asked if there’s more to come.
England player ratings v Spain: Hannah Hampton stars as Lionesses win women's Euro 2025 final
England are European champions again after triumphing in a dramatic Women’s Euro 2025 final in Basel.
Substitute Chloe Kelly fired in the winning penalty as England completed another spectacular shootout comeback to defend their title and beat world champions Spain 3-1 on penalties.
Here is how England’s players rated.
