England could face Scotland or Wales alongside USA and Iran at Qatar World Cup

Gareth Southgate’s men will kick off Group B against Iran on the tournament’s opening day.

Jamie Gardner
Friday 01 April 2022 18:28
England manager Gareth Southgate faces a potential Battle of Britain in the group stage of the 2022 Qatar World Cup (PA)
England manager Gareth Southgate faces a potential Battle of Britain in the group stage of the 2022 Qatar World Cup (PA)
(PA Wire)

England potentially face a first-ever ‘Battle of Britain’ at a World Cup finals.

The Three Lions will be up against either Scotland, Wales or Ukraine in the group stage in Qatar, with that play-off path still to be settled in June due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Gareth Southgate’s men will kick off Group B on the tournament’s opening day against Iran, a side they have never faced in a senior competitive international.

They will also face the United States, who they have met twice in the World Cup finals – in 1950 and 2010 – but never beaten.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in