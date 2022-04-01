England could face Scotland or Wales alongside USA and Iran at Qatar World Cup
Gareth Southgate’s men will kick off Group B against Iran on the tournament’s opening day.
England potentially face a first-ever ‘Battle of Britain’ at a World Cup finals.
The Three Lions will be up against either Scotland, Wales or Ukraine in the group stage in Qatar, with that play-off path still to be settled in June due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Gareth Southgate’s men will kick off Group B on the tournament’s opening day against Iran, a side they have never faced in a senior competitive international.
They will also face the United States, who they have met twice in the World Cup finals – in 1950 and 2010 – but never beaten.
