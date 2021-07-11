England vs Italy LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and build-up tonight
Will England win their first European Championship or will Italy spoil the party? Follow all the latest updates from the Euro 2020 final at Wembley
Follow live coverage of England taking on Italy in the Euro 2020 final tonight at Wembley, as the Three Lions attempt to win a second major men’s football trophy 55 years on from World Cup glory at the same venue in 1966.
Gareth Southgate’s team have made a surprisingly unflustered journey to the final, progressing from Group D without conceding a goal before that momentous and confidence-building win over Germany in the round of 16. Then came a 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine in Rome before a tense extra-time victory over Denmark back at Wembley to book their place in tonight’s showpiece, and the country has united behind a likeable young squad on the verge of history.
An impressive Italy side stand in their way, however, who are unbeaten in their past 33 games and are the tournament’s topscorers under manager Roberto Mancini. Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Chiesa have been particularly potent threats in attack while Jorginho and Marco Verratti have controlled the majority of games from midfield, although Spain gave them a difficult time in a tight semi-final which was settled by penalties. At the back, captain Giorgio Chiellini pits his experience against the threat of England captain Harry Kane.
Follow all the latest updates from the Euro 2020 final at Wembley below.
Former Three Lions stars get ready for Euro 2020 final
It’s safe to say James Milner isn’t among those England fans who are going wild three hours ahead of kick-off.
Euro 2020 trophy arrives at Wembley
Feeling nervous? This image might make what’s at stake tonight sink in a little more.
The Henri Delaunay Cup has arrived at Wembley, as England bid to get their hands on the trophy for the first time.
Italy fans arrive at Wembley ahead of Euro 2020 final
Some Italian fans have already taken their place in the away end at Wembley ahead of the Euro 2020 final.
One thousand fans have been allowed to travel from Italy for the game without having to quarantine after the UK government relaxed their restrictions in agreement with Uefa.
Those lucky members of the Azzurri faithful will have their work cut out as they attempt to make themselves heard among the vast majority of England fans at Wembley.
Trafalgar Square packed ahead of England vs Italy
We’re less than three hours away from kick-off at Wembley but sites across London are mobbed with England fans ahead of the Euro 2020 final.
Kieran Trippier ready for Euro 2020 final
Kieran Trippier is expected to start for England against Italy tonight, but the Atletico Madrid full-back is unlikely to be fazed by the occasion.
“I don’t get nervous before games,” Trippier, who starred for England in the 2018 World Cup, said earlier this week. “Even in the semi-final against Croatia, I wasn’t nervous. It’s more that I can’t wait to get going.
“There’s no regrets from 2018 and I think we’ve taken a step forward from then. We’re in a position where we just want to create our own history.
“We have so much talent and when you train against these players every day … when you get on the pitch against the opposition, because the players we’ve got are world class, you are ready. When you train against these guys every day there are no fears.”
England fans create lively atmosphere at Wembley ahead of kick-off
Wembley is lively right now, with more than three hours still until kick-off.
Harry Kane focused on finishing the job with England
“Don’t get me wrong, I’d love to have scored three or four goals in the group stage and got off to a fantastic start and gone from there,” he said.
“But it was about the energy. I felt in the World Cup, with such an amazing start, with scoring in the last minute against Tunisia, a lot of energy was used up because of the emotion.
“Panama was the same. We had an amazing game, I scored a hat-trick and there was a lot of talk, a lot of mental energy [spent up].
“Colombia was the same. Not just physically, but maybe mentally I lost a little bit towards the latter stages.
“So going into this one with more experience, it was just about not getting too carried away, whether I score or don’t score.
“Obviously we were winning games which was the most important thing, so it was just about staying in the moment, not getting carried away and knowing that as a player and as a team we were on the right track.
“Thankfully it’s worked out pretty well and I guess that’s all part of the learning curve of playing in major tournaments and gaining that experience. Hopefully I’ve got enough left to finish the job tomorrow.”
Mason Mount on respect for Jorginho at Chelsea
“There’s one that’s quite common in football. When we go out to training there’s like this big microwave which heats the boots up so that when you put them on it feels nice and it’s not tough and hard,” the 22-year-old said.
“Some of the boys put their boots in that and when you have studs that are metal and take it out, they get boiling hot.
“So when he walks out and everyone is putting their boots on he puts a hot stud on your leg. It burns your leg. He’s done that a couple of times to me, he did it in that first season when I had come back. But I know the drill now and I look out for it.
“I appreciate him a lot because I’m playing with him. He’s very good on the ball and gets the team ticking.
“Playing with him and knowing what he’s like, and training with him - I know a lot more about him than some of the other boys who are in the group, so I can give a few tips about what he’s strong at.”
Mason Mount on potential for European glory for club and country
“To have this chance after winning the Champions League [with Chelsea] it’s such a special opportunity, one that rarely comes around,” he said.
“I don’t know how many players have done both. Nine? I saw a stat before the Euros started.
“It never really happens and it’s a massive opportunity for us and for me personally but I’m not really looking into that too much.
“It’s just focusing on the game and what happens happens. It’s a final.”
England set to switch to a back three
More on the emerging team news that Gareth Southgate is set to opt for a back three against Italy tonight.
England have played a back four throughout the tournament and conceded just the one goal in doing so, but the Three Lions boss is set to switch to the system that proved so successful against Germany in the last 16.
Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier is the man set to come in with Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka the man likeliest to drop out from the team that started the semi-final win over Denmark.
Kyle Walker, excellent against the Danes, will revert inside as one of three centre-backs with Luke Shaw on the opposite flank.
Chelsea’s Mason Mount will operate in the front three alongside captain Harry Kane and star man Raheem Sterling.
