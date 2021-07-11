✕ Close Hundreds of fans sing Sweet Caroline in the streets of London

Follow live coverage of England taking on Italy in the Euro 2020 final tonight at Wembley, as the Three Lions attempt to win a second major men’s football trophy 55 years on from World Cup glory at the same venue in 1966.

Gareth Southgate’s team have made a surprisingly unflustered journey to the final, progressing from Group D without conceding a goal before that momentous and confidence-building win over Germany in the round of 16. Then came a 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine in Rome before a tense extra-time victory over Denmark back at Wembley to book their place in tonight’s showpiece, and the country has united behind a likeable young squad on the verge of history.

An impressive Italy side stand in their way, however, who are unbeaten in their past 33 games and are the tournament’s topscorers under manager Roberto Mancini. Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Chiesa have been particularly potent threats in attack while Jorginho and Marco Verratti have controlled the majority of games from midfield, although Spain gave them a difficult time in a tight semi-final which was settled by penalties. At the back, captain Giorgio Chiellini pits his experience against the threat of England captain Harry Kane.

Follow all the latest updates from the Euro 2020 final at Wembley below.