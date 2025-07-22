England v Italy live: Lionesses won’t take the knee before Women’s Euro 2025 semi-final after Jess Carter abuse
The Lionesses are looking to reach a third consecutive major final but face a dangerous Italy side with nothing to lose
England are building up to tonight’s Euro 2025 semi-final against Italy as the Lionesses look to book their place in another final after dramatically keeping their tournament defence alive.
England survived a “ridiculous” penalty shoot-out against Sweden in the quarter-finals after Sarina Wiegman’s team recovered from a nightmare start and battled from two goals down to force extra time.
The Lionesses know an improvement in their performance will be required against a potentially dangerous Italy side, who are through to their first semi-final since 1997 and have nothing to lose against the holders.
England are continuing to support Jess Carter after the defender revealed she has been receiving “vile” and “abhorrent” racist abuse since the start of the tournament. Wiegman confirmed that Carter is ready to play if required against Italy.
England’s players will not take the knee before tonight’s semi-final and want stronger action from the FA over the abuse suffered by Carter, with some players pushing for a boycott of social media.
Sarina Wiegman 'disrespectful' to think England are favourites
England manager Sarina Wiegman warned against complacency ahead of facing Italy.
“It would be really disrespectful to think we are the favourites,” she said.
“They made the semi-final just like we did and that’s very impressive for any team. Complacency is the biggest mistake you could make. You have seen them how they have played. I don’t think there is anything we can think that we might be the favourite, but we have to be at our very best to win the game.”
What is the Italy team news?
The 35-year-old Cristiana Girelli has inspired Italy at the Euros and has scored three goals, including two against in the quarter-final win over Norway. Italy can switch between a 3-4-3 with wing-backs or a 4-3-3 with wide forwards and their strengths lie in the middle of the pitch, with the technical ability and movement of Manuela Giugliano and Ariana Caruso. They can be a danger to England and do not have any reported injury concerns or suspensions before the semi-final.
What is the England team news?
Sarina Wiegman confirmed she has all 23 players available for the semi-final, which comes as good news after their gruelling win over Sweden. Captain Leah Williamson is fit and is in contention to start after recovering from an ankle injury.
When is England vs Italy?
The Euro 2025 semi-final takes place on Tuesday 22 July, with kick-off at 8pm UK time (BST) in Geneva.
How can I watch it?
England v Italy will be on ITV 1 and ITV X, with build-up starting from 7pm.
Good morning
England will look to return to the Euros final as they take on dark horses Italy in the semi-finals in Geneva.
Sarina Wiegman’s side looked to be on their way home against Sweden in the quarter-finals but Chloe Kelly helped change the game from the bench and Lucy Bronze and Hannah Hampton were the heroes to help the holders over the line.
