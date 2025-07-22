Wiegman slams 'ridiculous' racist abuse directed towards Carter

England are building up to tonight’s Euro 2025 semi-final against Italy as the Lionesses look to book their place in another final after dramatically keeping their tournament defence alive.

England survived a “ridiculous” penalty shoot-out against Sweden in the quarter-finals after Sarina Wiegman’s team recovered from a nightmare start and battled from two goals down to force extra time.

The Lionesses know an improvement in their performance will be required against a potentially dangerous Italy side, who are through to their first semi-final since 1997 and have nothing to lose against the holders.

England are continuing to support Jess Carter after the defender revealed she has been receiving “vile” and “abhorrent” racist abuse since the start of the tournament. Wiegman confirmed that Carter is ready to play if required against Italy.

England’s players will not take the knee before tonight’s semi-final and want stronger action from the FA over the abuse suffered by Carter, with some players pushing for a boycott of social media.