Beating England will lift Ukrainian soldiers’ spirits – Oleksandr Petrakov

Ukraine’s sports teams have become a source of national pride since the Russian invasion began in February.

Jamie Gardner
Sunday 09 October 2022 22:45
Ukraine coach Oleksandr Petrakov hopes his players can provide further inspiration to the country's troops with their performances at Euro 2024 (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)
Ukraine coach Oleksandr Petrakov hopes his players can provide further inspiration to the country’s troops with their performances at Euro 2024 (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Ukraine are targeting a victory over England next year to lift the spirits of the soldiers defending the country from Russian invaders, according to national team coach Oleksandr Petrakov.

Ukraine missed out on World Cup qualification with defeat to Wales earlier this year and will face England and European champions Italy in qualification for Euro 2024.

Petrakov’s team have become a symbol of Ukrainian national pride, and he hopes that, if the war is still raging next year, his players can provide encouragement to those fighting to defend and regain territory.

We feel they need our victory. We could raise their spirits, their feelings. It is important for everybody to raise the spirits

Ukraine coach Oleksandr Petrakov

“We have a connection with the guys on the front line because they send messages to the players,” he said.

“We feel they need our victory. We could raise their spirits, their feelings. It is important for everybody to raise the spirits.”

The war has forced Ukraine to play their home Nations League matches this year in Poland, something Petrakov admits has been difficult for him and his players.

“They do not see their families,” he said.

“They want to finish the war as soon as possible and play in front of our fans in Kyiv, Lviv, maybe Kharkiv, we don’t know.

“It is more important to finish the war and stop killing people. That is most important for us.”

Petrakov admitted taking on England at Wembley would be a tough task for his players but added: “I know my guys – if it is tougher it is better for us.

“Ukrainians never give up. We keep fighting to the end – on the front line and the football pitch as well.”

Asked if he could imagine what life in Ukraine might be like by the time the Euro 2024 finals begin, Petrakov added: “I can’t. Nobody knows, which is very hard. We live our lives day by day.

“Any day you never know what could happen because the people who are against us could do anything. Every day many people die in our country, it is hard to say what it will be like in 2024. I cannot predict.”

