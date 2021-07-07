When is England vs Italy and what TV channel is Euro 2020 final on?

England take on Italy in the final of Euro 2020 with a new European champion set to be crowned.

The Three Lions battled past Denmark in the semi-finals at Wembley despite conceding their first goal of the tournament from a Mikkel Damsgaard free-kick.

A Simon Kjaer own-goal ensured parity and extra-time, before Harry Kane converted the rebound from his missed penalty in extra-time with the hosts hanging on for a 2-1 victory.

While the Azzurri capped a superb tournament by rallying against an excellent Spain side, triumphing on penalties thanks to Gigi Donnarumma’s save to deny Alvaro Morata, before Jorginho converted the winning penalty.

Here is everything you need to know about the final.

When is the final?

The final is on Sunday, 11 July and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is the final?

The final will be played at Wembley Stadium, London, handing the Three Lions home advantage again.

What TV channel is the game on?

The game will be shown live in the UK on BBC One, with coverage starting at 7pm, while ITV will also show the game and their coverage starts at 6:30pm.

A live stream of the game will be available on the iPlayer and ITV Hub, with both apps available on mobile devices.

Odds

Match odds:

England: 2.88 (15/8)

Draw: 3.15 (11/5)

Italy: 2.94 (2/1)

To lift trophy:

England: 1.93 (10/11)

Italy: 2.06 (21/20)

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane

Italy XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne