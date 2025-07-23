England v Italy live: Chloe Kelly completes miraculous Lionesses comeback to book place in Euro 2025 final
Michelle Agyemang and Chloe Kelly completed a thrilling Lionesses comeback to secure their place in the Women’s Euro 2025 final against Spain or Germany
England completed another chaotic comeback to book their place in the Euro 2025 final thanks to goals from substitutes Michelle Agyemang and Chloe Kelly on a famous night in Geneva.
The European champions were seconds from exiting the tournament against Italy but a frantic scramble saw Agyemang, the 19-year-old striker, spin and finish low past Laura Giuliani in the 96th minute to force extra-time.
And Kelly, who had also helped inspire England’s comeback against Sweden in the quarter-finals, completed another turnaround after Beth Mead was fouled in the box and the winger buried the rebound in the 119th minute after her spot kick was saved.
The win means England go through to a third major tournament final in a row and they will play either Germany or Spain on Sunday, in what will either be a rematch of the Euro 2022 final or a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final.
Follow all the latest reaction and news from Geneva in our live blog below
‘Inevitable’ Michelle Agyemang has left Lionesses with one choice for Euro 2025 final
At some point, Michelle Agyemang may start playing a game for England when they are not behind. It could even be on Sunday in the Euro 2025 final.
But for now, it is hard to think of anyone at this tournament who has a clearer understanding of their exact role and the impact they can make than the 19-year-old striker who began it with just one international appearance for her country, and who has now saved them from the brink twice in two games.
The sass, swagger and dark times behind Chloe Kelly’s unbreakable confidence
For Chloe Kelly, her 119th-minute winner in Geneva is the latest in a long line of iconic moments in England shirt, to go alongside Wembley, Brisbane and Zurich. When the pressure is at its highest, Kelly has been able to rise above it and deliver, time and time again.
This is how.
Ian Wright's hilarious reaction to England semi-final win caught on camera
Chloe Kelly sends England into final
No one else does it quite like Chloe Kelly. Another iconic moment for England in the books.
CHLOE KELLY WINS IT FOR ENGLAND IN THE 119th MINUTE 🤯— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 22, 2025
THE LIONESSES ARE IN THE EUROS FINAL!
Absolute CHAOS. pic.twitter.com/CW92YhGK4N
Michelle Agyemang rescues England
It’s incredible to see what Michelle Agyemang is doing on the big stage. Four years ago, she was a ball-girl for the Lionesses at Wembley. Three months ago, she hadn’t even met most of the squad.
Now she’s saving England in back-to-back games to send them through to the Euros final.
ENGLAND ARE LEVEL IN THE 96TH MINUTE!— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 22, 2025
MICHELLE AGYEMANG HAS DONE IT AGAIN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zToCOrbtVQ
When is the Euro 2025 final and who will England play?
England will get their shot at back-to-back European titles after clawing their way to the Euro 2025 final in Switzerland - and they will face familiar opponents either way on Sunday.
Sarina Wiegman’s side produced another miraculous comeback in their last four clash against Italy, with Michelle Agyemang’s 96th-minute equaliser saving the Lionesses on the brink of elimination.
Chloe Kelly then tucked home her penalty rebound in the dying stages of extra time to book England’s place in the final, where they will hope to emulate their Wembley heroics of Euro 2022. Kelly was the hero then, too, scoring the extra time winner in a 2-1 triumph over Germany.
England saviour Michelle Agyemang ‘something special’ says Sarina Wiegman
Sarina Wiegman predicted much more to come from “something special” Michelle Agyemang after the 19-year-old saved England from the brink of elimination for the second time at Euro 2025 and helped the Lionesses book a return trip to the final.
“She has something special,” Wiegman said of Agyemang, who levelled with less than two minutes remaining in second-half stoppage time.
“She’s only 19-years-old, she’s very mature, she knows exactly what she has to do.”
Chloe Kelly reacts to chaotic England comeback to secure place in Euro 2025 final
Match-winner Chloe Kelly says England's last-gasp comeback win over Italy was nothing more than the Lionesses deserved as they booked their place in the Euro 2025 final.
"Unbelievable, such a great feeling," Kelly said. "This team deserves nothing but that. Three finals on the bounce and we want more. This is an unbelievable feeling.
“This team shows resilience again and we fight back. Hopefully we can make it a little bit easier for ourselves and don’t need that panic.
“We have hope, we have belief and we have the quality. We just need to keep at it and keep working hard in training to make sure we’re ready for next weekend.”
Ian Wright demands one England change for Women’s Euro 2025 final
Ian Wright insists England's improbable habit of producing stunning comebacks at major tournaments cannot continue and that a change is needed before Sunday's Euro 2025 final.
"You can't continue to rely on that," Wright said. "Six semi-finals, three finals on the spin. At some stage, the luck will run out. We need to start better and get a foothold in the game.
"The thing is, if it's Germany, very physical and direct, it won't suit us. Spain, they play a more technical game, it might suit us more. I'm not sure about Plan A and Plan B, we're in a final.
"But we need to start games better. We take too long to start games, we need to get into that, how we can get into our stride quicker."
England suffer major injury blow with Lauren James doubtful for Euro 2025 final
Lauren James is a major doubt for England's Women's Euro 2025 final against Spain or Germany after hobbling off at half-time against Italy in the semi-final.
"She hurt her ankle," said the England boss Sarina Wiegman. “I haven’t seen her yet.
"We’ll have to see over the next couple of days. We had to take her off."
