When is England v Italy? Women’s Euro 2025 semi-final kick-off time and TV channel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England will look to return to the Euros final as they take on dark horses Italy in the semi-finals in Geneva.

The Lionesses fought from two goals down and survived a penalty shoot-out to defeat Sweden in the quarter-finals.

Sarina Wiegman’s side looked to be on their way home but Chloe Kelly helped change the game from the bench and Lucy Bronze and Hannah Hampton were the heroes to help the holders over the line.

Italy scored a last-minute goal to defeat Norway in the quarter-finals and are playing in their first Euros semi-final since 1997 - and England’s first-half performance could have given them plenty of encouragement.

When is England vs Italy?

The Euro 2025 semi-final takes place on Tuesday 22 July, with kick-off at 8pm UK time (BST) in Geneva.

How can I watch it?

England v Italy will be on ITV 1 and ITV X, with build-up starting from 7pm.

What is the England team news?

England have a few injury concerns after their gruelling win over Sweden, the biggest surrounding the fitness of captain Leah Williamson. But the Lionesses are “very optimistic” that Williamson will be fit, with defender Esme Morgan offering a positive update on Sunday.

Lucy Bronze also played through hamstring tightness while Lauren James appeared to be hobbling after playing an all-action role in England’s comeback victory and Alessia Russo put in a huge shift in attack. Sarina Wiegman will give an update in her pre-match press conference on Monday.

The nature of England’s first-half performance means there may be some changes anyway, with Chloe Kelly pushing for more involvement after her explosive impact off the bench against Sweden.

Jess Carter, who has revealed she has received racist abuse throughout Euro 2025 and is stepping back from social media, struggled in defence before England’s reshuffle and Morgan and Niamh Charles could be involved if Williamson is unavailable and Wiegman decides to make more changes either side of Alex Greenwood.

Possible England XI: Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Greenwood, Charles; Walsh, Stanway, Toone; James, Russo, Hemp

What is the Italy team news?

The 35-year-old Cristiana Girelli has inspired Italy at the Euros and has scored three goals, including two against in the quarter-final win over Norway. Italy can switch between a 3-4-3 with wing-backs or a 4-3-3 with wide forwards and their strengths lie in the middle of the pitch, with the technical ability and movement of Manuela Giugliano and Ariana Caruso. They can be a danger to England and do not have any reported injury concerns or suspensions before the semi-final.

Possible Italy XI: Giuliani; Di Guglielmo, Salvai, Linari; Oliviero, Giugliano, Severini, Bonansea; Caruso, Girelli, Cantore