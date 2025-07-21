Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

When is England v Italy? Women’s Euro 2025 semi-final kick-off time and TV channel

The Lionesses will look to return to the Euros final but face a tricky Italy side after surviving a penalty shoot-out to stay alive at the tournament

Jamie Braidwood
Monday 21 July 2025 07:41 BST
Comments
Lucy Bronze offers full support to Jess Carter after racist abuse: 'The abuse is not okay. Racism is not okay'

England will look to return to the Euros final as they take on dark horses Italy in the semi-finals in Geneva.

The Lionesses fought from two goals down and survived a penalty shoot-out to defeat Sweden in the quarter-finals.

Sarina Wiegman’s side looked to be on their way home but Chloe Kelly helped change the game from the bench and Lucy Bronze and Hannah Hampton were the heroes to help the holders over the line.

Italy scored a last-minute goal to defeat Norway in the quarter-finals and are playing in their first Euros semi-final since 1997 - and England’s first-half performance could have given them plenty of encouragement.

Recommended

When is England vs Italy?

The Euro 2025 semi-final takes place on Tuesday 22 July, with kick-off at 8pm UK time (BST) in Geneva.

How can I watch it?

England v Italy will be on ITV 1 and ITV X, with build-up starting from 7pm.

What is the England team news?

England have a few injury concerns after their gruelling win over Sweden, the biggest surrounding the fitness of captain Leah Williamson. But the Lionesses are “very optimistic” that Williamson will be fit, with defender Esme Morgan offering a positive update on Sunday.

Lucy Bronze also played through hamstring tightness while Lauren James appeared to be hobbling after playing an all-action role in England’s comeback victory and Alessia Russo put in a huge shift in attack. Sarina Wiegman will give an update in her pre-match press conference on Monday.

The nature of England’s first-half performance means there may be some changes anyway, with Chloe Kelly pushing for more involvement after her explosive impact off the bench against Sweden.

Jess Carter, who has revealed she has received racist abuse throughout Euro 2025 and is stepping back from social media, struggled in defence before England’s reshuffle and Morgan and Niamh Charles could be involved if Williamson is unavailable and Wiegman decides to make more changes either side of Alex Greenwood.

Possible England XI: Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Greenwood, Charles; Walsh, Stanway, Toone; James, Russo, Hemp

What is the Italy team news?

The 35-year-old Cristiana Girelli has inspired Italy at the Euros and has scored three goals, including two against in the quarter-final win over Norway. Italy can switch between a 3-4-3 with wing-backs or a 4-3-3 with wide forwards and their strengths lie in the middle of the pitch, with the technical ability and movement of Manuela Giugliano and Ariana Caruso. They can be a danger to England and do not have any reported injury concerns or suspensions before the semi-final.

Possible Italy XI: Giuliani; Di Guglielmo, Salvai, Linari; Oliviero, Giugliano, Severini, Bonansea; Caruso, Girelli, Cantore

Euro 2025 results and route to final

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in