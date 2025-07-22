When is England v Italy? Women’s Euro 2025 semi-final kick-off time and TV channel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England will look to return to the Euros final as they take on dark horses Italy in the semi-finals in Geneva.

The Lionesses fought from two goals down and survived a penalty shoot-out to defeat Sweden in the quarter-finals.

Sarina Wiegman’s side looked to be on their way home but Chloe Kelly helped change the game from the bench and Lucy Bronze and Hannah Hampton were the heroes to help the holders over the line.

Italy scored a last-minute goal to defeat Norway in the quarter-finals and are playing in their first Euros semi-final since 1997 - and England’s first-half performance could have given them plenty of encouragement.

The Lionesses have reached a sixth consecutive semi-final and are looking to make it through to a third tournament final in a row after Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, where either Spain or Germany will be waiting in Basel.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Italy?

The Euro 2025 semi-final takes place on Tuesday 22 July, with kick-off at 8pm UK time (BST) in Geneva.

How can I watch it?

England v Italy will be on ITV 1 and ITV X, with build-up starting from 7pm.

What is the England team news?

Sarina Wiegman confirmed she has all 23 players available for the semi-final, which comes as good news after their gruelling win over Sweden. Captain Leah Williamson is fit and is in contention to start after recovering from an ankle injury.

The nature of England’s first-half performance means there may be some changes anyway, with Chloe Kelly pushing for more involvement after her explosive impact off the bench against Sweden.

Wiegman said Jess Carter is “ready to play” after she revealed the received racist abuse she has received throughout Euro 2025, but Esme Morgan or Niamh Charles could be involved if Wiegman decides or is required to make defensive changes either side of Alex Greenwood.

Possible England XI: Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Greenwood, Charles; Walsh, Stanway, Toone; James, Russo, Hemp

What is the Italy team news?

The 35-year-old Cristiana Girelli has inspired Italy at the Euros and has scored three goals, including two against in the quarter-final win over Norway. Italy can switch between a 3-4-3 with wing-backs or a 4-3-3 with wide forwards and their strengths lie in the middle of the pitch, with the technical ability and movement of Manuela Giugliano and Ariana Caruso. They can be a danger to England and do not have any reported injury concerns or suspensions before the semi-final.

Possible Italy XI: Giuliani; Di Guglielmo, Salvai, Linari, Oliviero, Bonansea; Giugliano, Severini, Caruso; Girelli, Cantore

What has the England camp said?

Sarina Wiegman: “It would be really disrespectful to think we are the favourites. They made the semi-final just like we did and that’s very impressive for any team. Complacency is the biggest mistake you could make. You have seen them how they have played. I don’t think there is anything we can think that we might be the favourite, but we have to be at our very best to win the game.”

What has the Italy camp said?

Italy manager Andrea Soncin: “The historical importance of this game is known to everyone. We want to reach the final, make our dream come true. It is an important match because it is an important step on our journey. We are convinced that we have the weapons to win the game, and we have the utmost respect for the quality of the English players and their international experience."