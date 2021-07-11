England will wear their home kit for the Euro 2020 final tonight despite technically being the away side for the showpiece game.

Italy are the nominated host nation, despite the game taking place on Sunday night at Wembley Stadium.

England will wear their preferred home combination of white shirts, blue shorts and white socks just as they did for the semi-final.

The Azzurri, fittingly, will wear blue shirts with white shorts and blue socks.

England’s men are looking for a first major tournament trophy in 55 years.

They topped Group D with wins over Croatia and Czech Republic either side of the draw with Scotland before beating old rivals Germany in the last 16.

They then beat Ukraine in the quarter-final in Rome before returning to home soil to defeat Denmark in extra-time in the semi-final.

Italy, unbeaten in 33 matches, plotted a serene course through Group A before outlasting Austria in the first knockout round.

World number one Belgium were ousted in the last eight before they beat Spain on penalties in the semi-final.

Winners of four World Cups, Italy are hoping to win only their second European Championship having triumphed way back in 1968 - two years after England's only win, the World Cup in 1966.