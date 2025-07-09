England v Netherlands live: Lionesses team news as changes expected for must-win Women’s Euro 2025 clash
The Lionesses will be out of the Euros if they lose to the Netherlands and a draw would mean their fate is out of their hands
England face a crunch test against the Netherlands at Euro 2025 with the Lionesses at risk of an early elimination should they fall to a second consecutive defeat in Zurich.
A 2-1 defeat to France on Saturday means holders England will be out if they lose to the Netherlands and France avoid defeat to tournament debutants Wales later this evening.
Sarina Wiegman has urged her players to not focus on the consequences of defeat as the England head coach faces her native country the Netherlands, who she led to Euros glory in 2017.
England’s players are also embracing the pressure of what is effectively a knockout game for the Lionesses while an improved performance will be required if they are to beat a talented Dutch side.
Of course, Wales could potentially keep the Lionesses in the Euros should they beat France. Or, there is a nightmare situation where both England and Wales are out before playing each other on Sunday.
England game against Netherlands 'like a final'
England forward Lauren Hemp says Wednesday’s match against the Netherlands is “like a final” for the holders, with a defeat against the Dutch likely to result in an early elimination from the tournament.
Hemp told That Lionesses Podcast connected by EE: “I think everyone’s really excited like it’s such an important game, it’s basically like a final for us like we know that we need to win the next two games to progress through and yeah we know what’s up for stake but this team performs so well under pressure so I think we’re all really excited for it.”
England expected to make at least one change
After such a disappointing opening performance, there is good chance Sarina Wiegman at least one change to her England team. Additionally, all of Lauren Hemp, Lauren James and Georgia Stanway recently returned from long injury lay-offs, so may not be ready to start two games in the space of four days. Wiegman, however, has said everyone is fit and available.
Ella Toone, Chloe Kelly, Grace Clinton and Niamh Charles all came off the bench against France and could come into the line-up, with any of James, Stanway, Beth Mead and Jess Carter potentially making way if Wiegman does decide to mix things up. Michelle Agyemang made an impact off the bench and could be needed again if England require a late goal.
Possible England XI: Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Greenwood, Carter; Walsh, Stanway, Toone; James, Russo, Hemp
Michelle Agyemang aims to forge her own path after solid start to England career
England forward Michelle Agyemang is eager to carve out her own distinctive identity after bursting onto the scene in spectacular style.
The 19-year-old Arsenal striker announced her arrival with a goal 41 seconds after coming off the bench for her senior debut in April’s Nations League loss to Belgium, and earned her second cap late on in the Lionesses’ Euro 2025-opening defeat to France on Saturday.
Though the cameo was short, Agyemang made a big impression, sparking life into an England attack that, until Keira Walsh’s 87th-minute goal, had not registered a single shot on target, at times looking like she might equalise and make it two international goals in as many appearances.
England must ‘ride the wave’ after early Euros setback, says Lotte Wubben-Moy
Lotte Wubben-Moy has urged England to “ride the wave” after the defending champions’ opening defeat to France left their Euro 2025 hopes hanging by a thread.
The Lionesses face the Netherlands on Wednesday in what is being billed as a must-win Group D encounter after the 2-1 defeat in Zurich on Saturday, when the Dutch secured an opening victory over Wales.
England also lost their opener to France at the 2015 World Cup in Canada but went on to achieve what was then their best ever finish of third, a journey seven-time major tournament veteran Lucy Bronze has encouraged her team-mates to keep fresh in their minds.
It’s time for the Lionesses to stop talking and get back to basics
After Euro 2025 began in a heatwave, heavy rain and cooler temperatures have swept across Switzerland, freshening the air. In the hills above Lake Zurich, England have been speaking about a similar reset. It needs to happen quickly; from the disappointment of their opening defeat and the manner of their performance against France, the Lionesses will find themselves out of the Euros on Wednesday if they lose to the Netherlands.
England know what is required as they look to put things right. The Lionesses admitted they failed to turn up against France and there were “healthy” conversations and “helpful” analysis meetings following the 2-1 defeat at Stadion Letzigrund. Sarina Wiegman’s players now can’t wait to get going against the Netherlands, eager to “stop talking” and show the resolve of European champions.
‘Like a bad night out’: Georgia Stanway wants to ‘forget’ England defeat to France
Georgia Stanway compared England’s opening defeat to France at Euro 2025 to a “bad night out” and has promised there will be a response when the Lionesses take on Netherlands on Wednesday with their title defence on the line.
England will be knocked out of the tournament if they lose to the Netherlands and France take at least a point against Wales and Stanway, who said that she was “disappointed” with her own performance, said the Lionesses have had honest discussions over the past 48 hours.
But the midfielder said a hurt squad is “fed up of talking” and admitted the holders had to go back to being “proper England” after being outworked and outfought by France for long spells of their opening defeat, which Stanway is keen to move on from.
Wales team bus involved in crash on way to Women’s Euro 2025 stadium
Wales cancelled their pre-match training session ahead of facing France at Euro 2025 after their team bus was involved in a crash on the way to the stadium in St Gallen.
Wales were left “shaken” by the incident but have confirmed that no one was hurt in the collision, including in the other vehicle involved, with the majority of players and staff on board the coach at the time.
Wales head coach Rhian Wilkinson and captain Angharad James were not travelling on the team bus as they had made their way to the St Gallen stadium earlier ahead of attending their pre-match press conference.
Sarina Wiegman: 'It's going to be an intense game'
“We bring it back to what we have to do, and the focus is on what actions we have to take to play our best, and that's the conversations we have when we train.
“Of course it's gonna be an intense game, and we knew this was going to be a hard group. We are focusing on our game plan and just executing that.
“What we're occupied with is playing football, executing a task, sticking together and doing that together. Getting the right connections, and just work really hard and do everything to win the game.”
England not concerned about ‘consequences’ of must-win Netherlands clash
England head coach Sarina Wiegman said the Lionesses are not considering the consequences of defeat against the Netherlands at Euro 2025.
After losing 2-1 to France in Zurich, the holders will be out of the Euros after just two games if they fall to a second defeat and France pick up just one point against Wales.
Wiegman has reached the last four major finals at the Euros and World Cup with the Netherlands in 2017 and 2019 and the Lionesses in 2022 and 2023.
And Wiegman said the pressure of battling against a group-stage elimination is the same as a major final as the Lionesses look to keep their tournament alive.
“We don’t talk about consequences, we talk about our game plan,” Wiegman said. “We bring it back to that it's a game, it's a football game, and the outcome, of course, has consequences, but that was the same at the final, at the Euros and the World Cup.”
Vivianne Miedema and partner Beth Mead ‘will not be friends’ during Women’s Euro 2025 clash
Vivianne Miedema said she and partner Beth Mead will “not be friends” when the Netherlands face England at Euro 2025 and would be “very happy” if she plays a part in knocking the Lionesses out of the tournament.
Netherlands captain Miedema and England forward Mead began their relationship when they were team-mates at Arsenal and the Dutch striker said they have banned themselves from discussing Wednesday’s clash.
Holders England can be knocked out of the Euros after just two games if they lose to the Netherlands, who won the Euros in 2017, and Miedema said she would not be holding back ahead of facing her partner on the field.
“The golden rule tomorrow is we can talk about anything, just not football,” Miedema said. “We will not be friends tomorrow. If it’s not a nice moment for Beth, it is not a problem for me. I will be very happy tomorrow [if Netherlands go through].”
