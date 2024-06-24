Who could England play next and when? Euro 2024 draw and last-16 schedule

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

England are through to the knockout stages of Euro 2024 with a game to spare.

Gareth Southgate’s side picked up four points from their first two games following a win over Serbia and a draw against Denmark, with results in Group B on Monday night confirming that England are guaranteed a place in the knockout stages as one of the four best third-placed teams at the very least.

However, England will be looking to top Group C and can do so with a victory over Slovenia in Cologne on Tuesday night. A draw may also be good enough to top the group, but Denmark can leapfrog them if they defeat Serbia by two goals.

Who could England play next?

If England top the group: If England win Group C, they will play one of the four best third-placed teams in the last-16. The formula to decide who gets who is very complicated (see below) and depends on the combination of third-placed teams to go through.

If England finish second: If England are Group C runners-up, they will face Germany in Dortmund on Saturday 29 June.

If England finish third: If England go through in third, they will play either the winner of Group B, Group E or Group F. Spain and Portugal are already through as winners of Group B and Group F, respectively, while Belgium are favourites to top a wide-open Group E on Wednesday. The formula to decide who gets who is very complicated (see below) and depends on the combination of third-placed teams to go through.

When could England play next?

June 29

Round of 16, Berlin: Switzerland v Italy (1700)

Round of 16, Dortmund: Germany v runner-up Group C (2000)

June 30

Round of 16, Gelsenkirchen: winner Group C v third place Group D/E/F (1700)

Round of 16, Cologne: Spain v third place Group A/D/E/F (2000)

July 1

Round of 16, Dusseldorf: runner-up Group D v runner-up Group E (1700)

Round of 16, Frankfurt: Portugal v third place Group A/B/C (2000)

July 2

Round of 16, Munich: winner Group E v third place Group A/B/C/D (1700)

Round of 16, Leipzig: winner Group D v runner-up Group F (2000)

