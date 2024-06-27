Who do England play next and when? Euro 2024 draw and last-16 schedule

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England will play Slovakia in the last-16 of Euro 2024, following Georgia’s stunning win over Portugal on the final night of the group stages.

Gareth Southgate’s side claimed top spot in Group C despite a lacklustre performance against Slovenia on Tuesday night, setting up a last-16 tie against one of the four best third-placed teams.

England looked set to face Netherlands, who finished third behind Austria and France in Group D, but a dramatic conclusion to Group F and Georgia’s victory over Portugal flipped the script.

Slovakia finished third in Group E following an opening victory over Belgium, a defeat to Ukraine and a draw against Romania that ensured both teams advanced.

England have landed in the more favourable side of the Euro 2024 knockout draw, with Germany, France, Portugal, Spain and Belgium all in the other half.

When will England play next?

Sunday June 30

Round of 16, Gelsenkirchen: England v Slovakia (1700)

Who do England play next?

Having won Group C, England will play Slovakia in the last 16.

If England win in the last 16, they will play either Switzerland or Italy in the quarter-finals, with the Netherlands, Romania, Austria and Turkey also on that side of the draw.

England are no longer on course to face France in the semi-finals. That’s after France finished second in Group D. Germany, Spain, Portugal and Belgium will be in the other half of the draw too.

What is the full last-16 draw?

June 29

Switzerland v Italy - Berlin (1700)

Germany v Denmark - Dortmund (2000)

June 30

England v Slovakia - Gelsenkirchen (1700)

Spain v Georgia - Cologne (2000)

July 1

France v Belgium - Dusseldorf (1700)

Portugal v Slovenia - Frankfurt (2000)

July 2

Romania v Netherlands - Munich (1700)

Austria v Turkey - Leipzig (2000)