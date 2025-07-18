Who and when do England play next? Route to Women’s Euro 2025 final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England have successfully reached the semi-finals of Euro 2025 after surviving a penalty shoot-out against Sweden and coming from two goals down to continue their title defence.

The holders looked to be heading home but two goals in three minutes sparked a chaotic comeback before Hannah Hampton and Lucy Bronze were the heroes in the shoot-out.

The Lionesses also faced the danger of an early elimination after their 2-1 defeat to France but bounced back to impressively defeat the Netherlands 4-0 a few days later.

A 6-1 victory over Wales secured England’s place in the knockout stages - even if a strong France team go through as Group D winners after avoiding defeat to the Netherlands and winning 5-2.

England know their path to the Euro 2025 final in Basel, and the Lionesses have actually landed on the opposite side of the draw as world champions Spain and cannot play the tournament favourites until the final.

Who do England play next?

After going through on penalties, England will play Italy in the semi-finals.

Italy were runners-up in Group B after beating Belgium, drawing with Portugal and losing to Spain, and stunned Norway in their quarter-final. Cristiana Girelli scored twice to send Italy through to their first semi-final in 28 years.

Their semi-final will be played on Tuesday 22 July with kick-off at 8pm BST (UK time). England will travel to Geneva for the first time, which is where Italy beat Norway on Wednesday night.

What is England’s route to the Euro 2025 final?

A potential advantage of going through as runners-up is that England are on the opposite side of the draw as world champions Spain and they cannot face the tournament favourites until the final.

On the other side of the draw, Spain will play hosts Switzerland in the quarter-finals. Should the world champions advance, they will play a heavyweight semi-final against either France or Germany.