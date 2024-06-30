Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

England topped Group C at Euro 2024 in unconvincing fashion and are through to the knockout stages.

Gareth Southgate’s team toiled in all three matches, struggling to create chances as they edged Serbia 1-0, drew 1-1 with Denmark and then endured a drab 0-0 stalemate with Slovenia in their final game.

It was enough to win the group, however, mainly because all three matches not involving England ended in draws.

England will need a huge improvement in the knockout phase of the competition if they are to live up to their pre-tournament billing as one of the favourites, but they have had a stroke of fortune with the draw.

Austria’s surprise conquest of Group D has sent France over to what now looks like the toughest half, containing hosts Germany and previous champions Spain, Portugal and Denmark.

So, will England take advantage? Here is their route to the final of Euro 2024.

Last 16: Gelsenkirchen, Sunday 30 June

England will play Slovakia in the last 16.

At one stage, England looked set to face Netherlands, who finished third behind Austria and France in Group D, but a dramatic conclusion to Group F and Georgia’s victory over Portugal on Wednesday flipped the script.

Slovakia finished third in Group E following an opening victory over Belgium, a defeat to Ukraine and a draw against Romania that ensured both teams advanced.

Quarter-final: Dusseldorf, Saturday 6 July

If England manage to get past their last-16 opponents, the picture is a little clearer in the quarter-finals, where Switzerland await.

Switzerland finished second in Group A behind Germany and were unbeaten in their three games, and then thoroughly outplayed Italy in their last-16 encounter to reach last eight.

Italy celebrate after clinching their place in the knockout rounds ( Getty Images )

Semi-final: Dortmund, Wednesday 10 July

Should England reach the final four of these Euros, they could face Austria – who topped Group D so impressively – Romania, Netherlands or Turkey.

Austria have impressed at Euro 2024 ( Getty Images )

Final: Berlin, Sunday 14 July

If, by some miracle, Southgate guides this stuttering but star-studded England team to the final of Euro 2024, they would most likely face one of the big four on the other side of the draw: Spain, Germany, Portugal or France.

Spain could meet Germany in the quarter-finals, while France are on course to collide with Portugal at the same stage, which could make for some mouth-watering ties. Fortunately for England, their half of the draw appears a little less exciting.