Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

England left it late, but Gareth Southgate’s side are through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 after a dramatic victory over Slovakia in the last-16.

Jude Bellingham saved England from an embarrassing defeat with a stunning last-minute overhead kick, before Harry Kane scored at the start of extra time to send the Three Lions through.

It was shaping up to be another nightmare evening in Gelsenkirchen but Southgate was vindicated for his lack of changes as his biggest stars finally arrived to turn defeat into victory.

England will still need a huge improvement in the knockout phase of the competition if they are to live up to their pre-tournament billing as one of the favourites, but they have had a stroke of fortune with the draw.

Austria’s surprise conquest of Group D has sent France over to what now looks like the toughest half, containing hosts Germany and previous champions Spain and Portugal. So, will England take advantage? Here is their route to the final of Euro 2024.

Quarter-final: Dusseldorf, Saturday 6 July

Switzerland await. The Swiss finished second in Group A behind Germany and were unbeaten in their three games, and then thoroughly outplayed Italy in their last-16 encounter to reach last eight.

( AFP via Getty Images )

Semi-final: Dortmund, Wednesday 10 July

Should England reach the final four of these Euros, they could face Austria – who topped Group D so impressively – Turkey or Netherlands.

Austria have impressed at Euro 2024 ( Getty Images )

Final: Berlin, Sunday 14 July

If, by some miracle, Southgate guides this stuttering but star-studded England team to the final of Euro 2024, they would most likely face one of the big four on the other side of the draw: Spain, Germany, Portugal or France.

Spain could meet Germany in the quarter-finals, while France are on course to collide with Portugal at the same stage, which could make for some mouth-watering ties. Fortunately for England, their half of the draw appears a little less exciting.