Is England vs Serbia on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch World Cup qualifier for free

England are now solely focused on fine-tuning their squad as Thomas Tuchel’s side welcome Serbia to Wembley with World Cup qualification in the bag.

The Three Lions ensured that nothing will knock them off top spot of Group K when they thrashed Latvia last month, booking their flight bound for North America in doing so.

But there is still work to do for Tuchel, who has shaken things up once again with his squad by recalling the likes of Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, while also handing a first call-up to Bournemouth’s Alex Scott.

While performance will be the key talking point for England, result is all that matters for Serbia who are still vying for a precious second-place finish under new management. They’ll need a better outcome than they experienced in Belgrade back in September, though, which saw England come out rampant 5-0 winners.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Serbia?

England’s qualifying clash with Serbia takes place at 7:45pm GMT on Thursday 13 November at Wembley Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

The game will be free-to-air on the UK with viewers able to watch on ITV1, while also being able to stream the contest on ITVX. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT.

Team news

Marc Guehi has been ruled out due to a heavy bone bruise and Morgan Rogers may not start due to a hamstring niggle. Before the camp, England were dealt a double injury blow after Newcastle duo Nick Pope and Anthony Gordon were withdrawn from the squad, with Man City keeper James Trafford and Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah coming in. Alex Scott, along with Nico O’Reilly and Jarell Quansah, could be in line for their first appearances, while headline inclusions Bellingham and Foden will be keen to force their way straight back into the starting XI.

Serbia will lament the absence of all-time top scorer Aleksandr Mitrovic, who missed out on the November squad to an unspecified problem. The onus will turn to Juventus duo Dusan Vlahovic and Filip Kostic, as well as Luka Jovic, for goals.

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Pickford; James, Konsa, Stones, Burn; Anderson, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane.

Serbia XI: Petrovic; Milosavljevic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Gudelj, Lukic; Zivkovic, Samardzic, Kostic; Vlahovic, Jovic.