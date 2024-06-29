Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

England face Slovakia in their first knockout match at Euro 2024 in what turns out to be a favourable draw for Gareth Southgate’s side. Faced with the prospect of playing the Netherlands in the last-16, Georgia’s historic win over Portugal means England instead go up against Group E’s third place finishers.

That is the benefit of topping Group C and the reward for not losing any of their group games. Southgate’s side have failed to impress over their three matches having scored just two goals without providing a consistent threat. Yet, they went through unbeaten and know they have the scope for mass improvement.

Questions have been asked about England’s formation and personnel as pundits, fans and the players themselves all seek solutions to a lack of spark shown so far.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game including all the latest team news.

When is England v Slovakia?

The match will kick off at 5pm BST on Sunday 30 June at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen the only venue England have won at so far in the tournament.

What TV channel is it on?

England v Slovakia will be shown on ITV1 with coverage starting around 3.30pm. The match can also be streamed live online via the ITVX platform and app. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the England team news?

Gareth Southgate ruled Luke Shaw out of England’s final Euro 2024 group match against Slovenia but there are hopes that the left-back will be fit to play a part in balancing out the defence especially after Kieran Trippier seemingly picked up a knock in the game.

The manager is still searching for his ideal midfield pairing with Kobbie Mainoo putting forward a strong case to start alongside Declan Rice with his performance against Slovenia. Expect him to get the nod ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Gallagher.

Phil Foden left the camp temporarily for personal reasons but returned to Germany on Friday. Southgate will need to assess whether he is fit to start with options to bring in Eberechi Eze or Anthony Gordon, with the Newcastle winger perhaps favoured to match Bukayo Saka’s pace on the opposite wing.

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Guehi, Stones, Trippier; Rice, Mainoo; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Slovakia XI: Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Bozenik, Haraslin

Odds

England 1/3

Draw 13/5

Slovakia 7/1

Prediction

The knockout rounds add an extra layer of pressure and desire for England to perform but it is unlikely they will suddenly rediscover their fluency and creativity. With Kobbie Mainoo looking like a more stable partner for Declan Rice at the base of midfield and some impressive performances from off the bench Southgate’s team should have the depth and ability to get through this next test, however nervously.

England 1-0 Slovakia.

