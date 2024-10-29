Is England vs South Africa on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Lionesses tonight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

England host South Africa in an international friendly as the Lionesses look to bounce back from a humbling defeat to Germany.

Sarina Wiegman’s side were beaten 4-3 at Wembley in a shock result, but it could have been worse after Germany scored three times inside the half hour.

It was a wake-up call for England ahead of their European Championship defence next summer, and Wiegman has confirmed she will make changes to her team tonight.

South Africa will be a different test and this is the first time the teams have met since 2010. The Banyana-Banyana reached the last-16 of the World Cup last year.

“I think this is a great opportunity to play South Africa, it’ll be another learning moment for us, and how we can approach that,” Wiegman said.

"You will see different faces tomorrow. You will see changes, that’s what we said, we want to try out things, we want the players to see connections and so many games coming after the camp."

When is England vs South Africa?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 29 October at the CBS Arena in Coventry.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown on ITV 4, with coverage underway from 7pm. If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Sarina Wiegman has confirmed that she will see “different faces” in her England team. Mary Earps could return in goal and Maya Le Tissier, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Alex Greenwood are candidates to come into the defence in place of captain Leah Williamson, who had a difficult night against Germany.

Georgia Stanway appeared alongside Sarina Wiegman in her pre-match press conference so could start in midfield but either Grace Clinton and Jess Park could start alongside her, while Fran Kirby is available after missing the Germany match with an injury.

Aggie Beever-Jones and Jess Naz could feature in attack should Wiegman make changes to her forwards, but Lauren James is not available after missing out on the squad due to injury.

Possible England XI

Earps; Le Tissier, Wubben-Moy, Greenwood, Carter; Stanway, Clinton, Park; Beever-Jones, Russo, Hemp

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.