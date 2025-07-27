Spain must be at their best to beat England - Williamson

England are just hours away from facing the world champions Spain in the Euro 2025 final as the Lionesses look to defend their title and create more history in Basel.

The Lionesses have the historic opportunity to become the first England team in history to defend a major tournament title, as they go in search of back-to-back European crowns after their game-changing Euro 2022 win three years ago.

Sarina Wiegman will make a last-minute decision on whether to start Lauren James after the forward recovered from an ankle injury while Chloe Kelly and Michelle Agyemang have also put themselves in contention thanks to their impactful roles during the run to the final.

In what is a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final, England will also be out for revenge while Spain are determined to enjoy the moment and deliver a triumph on their terms after victory was overshadowed by Luis Rubiales.

