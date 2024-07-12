England v Spain TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 final

Support truly

England reached their second major final under Gareth Southgate with victory over the Netherlands and will take on Spain in Berlin as they seek to end a run of 58 years without a major men’s trophy.

Ollie Watkins scored a stunning late winning goal to set England on the road to Berlin, just as the match looked like it would be headed for extra time, and even penalties.

For large parts of the clash with the Dutch, England looked a different side to the one who struggled to create clear-cut chances against Slovakia, and Kobbie Mainoo and Phil Foden showed their best form of the tournament.

Spain will be a different challenge. They have come through the significantly harder side of the draw, beating hosts Germany and World Cup finalists France on their route to the final, and will have had an extra day of rest compared to England, having played their semi-final the previous day.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

When is it?

Spain v England will kick off at 8pm BST on Sunday at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on both BBC One and ITV 1, with viewers having their choice of pundits, commentators and broadcaster and will also be streamed live via the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and apps, and ITVX’s website and app.

The BBC coverage on its main channel is scheduled to start at 7pm BST, an hour before kick off, while ITV’s offering will start half an hour earlier at 6.30pm BST.

Team news

Southgate is likely to have some decisions to make for the final. Luke Shaw has been playing an increasingly bigger role in the quarter-final and semi-final, and might be considered fit enough to start, in place of Kieran Trippier.

Ollie Watkins laid down a marker with his late goal to send England through to the final, and could be pushing Harry Kane for a role as the starting forward, after the captain has not had the impact at the tournament he would have wanted.

Spain were without key players Robin Le Normand and Dani Carvajal through suspension for their win over France, but both are expected to return to face England. Pedri however will remain unavailable through injury.

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi; Saka, Mainoo, Rice, Shaw; Foden, Kane, Bellingham.

Spain XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Olmo, Rodri Fabian Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams.

Odds

Spain 13/10

Draw 6/4

England 15/8

Prediction

England will continue to show improvement, but it is hard to see how they will be a match from Spain, who have already come up against Europe’s best in the competition, compared to the easier route for Southgate’s men. Spain 1-1 England (Spain to win in extra time)