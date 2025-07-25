Euro 2025 live: Lauren James injury latest as England build up to Spain rematch in final
The Lionesses play Spain in a rematch of the World Cup final
England are building up to their Euro 2025 final against Spain, but the Lionesses still don’t know if they will have Lauren James available to face the world champions in Basel on Sunday.
Sarina Wiegman’s side have the historic opportunity to become the first England team in history to defend a major tournament title, as they go in search of back-to-back European crowns after their Euro 2022 win three years ago.
They will be underdogs against world champions Spain, in what is a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final in Sydney. England will be out for revenge after Spain’s 1-0 win, while Spain are determined to enjoy the moment after their victory was overshadowed by Luis Rubiales.
England required miraculous escapes to defeat Sweden and then Italy in the knockout stages, with Michelle Agyemang’s dramatic equaliser and Chloe Kelly’s penalty rebound firing the Lionesses into a third consecutive final.
There remains some concern over forward James after she was replaced at half time with an ankle injury and although the 23-year-old has returned to training Wiegman “does not know” if she will be fit to play Spain.
Midfielder Ella Toone joked England have “nearly killed” Sarina Wiegman en route to booking their boss a trip to an unprecedented fifth straight major tournament final in dramatic style.
The secrets behind Sarina Wiegman's success - and why latest final is not 'luck'
They may have already used their nine lives, but England are through to their third consecutive major tournament final at Euro 2025.
Yes, England have been extremely fortunate to make it this far, requiring miraculous escapes to defeat Sweden and Italy in the knockout stages and overcome sub-par performances.
But if the Lionesses have had some luck on their side, there is no denying that reaching another final is an impressive achievement - one that is unprecedented in England’s history.
Sarina Wiegman on Lauren James injury
“She’s still recovering,” Wiegman said. “She’s doing things on the pitch and we have two more days so we’re going to give her time.
“We don’t know yet [if she’ll be ready], but that’s what we’re going to go for – [we want to have] 23 players available for the game on Sunday.”
James recovered from a hamstring injury to be fit for the Euros and has started all five of England’s games at the tournament.
England forward Lauren James is still recovering from her ankle injury and is a doubt to be fit for the Euro 2025 final against Spain on Sunday.
James took a knock during England’s semi-final against Italy on Tuesday and was forced off at half-time, but was seen taking some part in training on Friday afternoon.
Sarina Wiegman is prepared to give James a chance to be fit, but time is running out with just two days to go before England face Spain in Basel.
