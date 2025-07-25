Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

Euro 2025 live: Lauren James injury latest as England build up to Spain rematch in final

The Lionesses play Spain in a rematch of the World Cup final

Jamie Braidwood
in Basel
Friday 25 July 2025 17:52 BST
Comments
England footballer Keira Walsh speaks about team's 'never say die’ spirit

England are building up to their Euro 2025 final against Spain, but the Lionesses still don’t know if they will have Lauren James available to face the world champions in Basel on Sunday.

Sarina Wiegman’s side have the historic opportunity to become the first England team in history to defend a major tournament title, as they go in search of back-to-back European crowns after their Euro 2022 win three years ago.

They will be underdogs against world champions Spain, in what is a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final in Sydney. England will be out for revenge after Spain’s 1-0 win, while Spain are determined to enjoy the moment after their victory was overshadowed by Luis Rubiales.

England required miraculous escapes to defeat Sweden and then Italy in the knockout stages, with Michelle Agyemang’s dramatic equaliser and Chloe Kelly’s penalty rebound firing the Lionesses into a third consecutive final.

There remains some concern over forward James after she was replaced at half time with an ankle injury and although the 23-year-old has returned to training Wiegman “does not know” if she will be fit to play Spain.

Recommended

Ella Toone jokes that Lionesses ‘nearly killed’ Sarina Wiegman with late Euro 2025 heroics

Midfielder Ella Toone joked England have “nearly killed” Sarina Wiegman en route to booking their boss a trip to an unprecedented fifth straight major tournament final in dramatic style.

Ella Toone jokes that Lionesses ‘nearly killed’ Sarina Wiegman with Euro 2025 heroics

England pulled off great escapes against Sweden and Italy to reach Sunday’s final against Spain
Jamie Braidwood25 July 2025 18:04

The secrets behind Sarina Wiegman’s success - and why latest final is not ‘luck’

They may have already used their nine lives, but England are through to their third consecutive major tournament final at Euro 2025.

Yes, England have been extremely fortunate to make it this far, requiring miraculous escapes to defeat Sweden and Italy in the knockout stages and overcome sub-par performances.

But if the Lionesses have had some luck on their side, there is no denying that reaching another final is an impressive achievement - one that is unprecedented in England’s history.

The secrets behind Sarina Wiegman’s success - and why latest final is not ‘luck’

Wiegman is the only manager, in the men's or women's game, to have reached the final at all five major tournament appearances, with England taking on Spain in the Euro 2025 final on Sunday
Jamie Braidwood25 July 2025 18:00

Sarina Wiegman on Lauren James injury

“She’s still recovering,” Wiegman said. “She’s doing things on the pitch and we have two more days so we’re going to give her time.

“We don’t know yet [if she’ll be ready], but that’s what we’re going to go for – [we want to have] 23 players available for the game on Sunday.”

James recovered from a hamstring injury to be fit for the Euros and has started all five of England’s games at the tournament.

(Getty Images)
Jamie Braidwood25 July 2025 17:37

Lauren James injury update revealed ahead of Euro 2025 final

England forward Lauren James is still recovering from her ankle injury and is a doubt to be fit for the Euro 2025 final against Spain on Sunday.

James took a knock during England’s semi-final against Italy on Tuesday and was forced off at half-time, but was seen taking some part in training on Friday afternoon.

Sarina Wiegman is prepared to give James a chance to be fit, but time is running out with just two days to go before England face Spain in Basel.

Lauren James injury update revealed ahead of Euro 2025 final

James was forced off during the semi-final win over Italy but has returned to the pitch ahead of Sunday’s final
Jamie Braidwood25 July 2025 17:36

When is England v Spain? Euro 2025 final kick-off time and TV channel

England will get their shot at back-to-back European titles after clawing their way to the Euro 2025 final in Switzerland - and they will face familiar opponents on Sunday.

Spain are looking to follow their World Cup triumph two years ago, where they beat England 1-0 in Sydney, with a first ever Euros title while the Lionesses will be out for revenge as they defend their title.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Euro 2025 final.

When is England v Spain? Euro 2025 final kick-off time and TV channel

England will aim for back-to-back Euros titles against the world champions
Jamie Braidwood25 July 2025 17:35

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in