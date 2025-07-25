Euro 2025 live: Lauren James injury latest as England build up to Spain rematch in final

England footballer Keira Walsh speaks about team's 'never say die’ spirit

England are building up to their Euro 2025 final against Spain, but the Lionesses still don’t know if they will have Lauren James available to face the world champions in Basel on Sunday.

Sarina Wiegman’s side have the historic opportunity to become the first England team in history to defend a major tournament title, as they go in search of back-to-back European crowns after their Euro 2022 win three years ago.

They will be underdogs against world champions Spain, in what is a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final in Sydney. England will be out for revenge after Spain’s 1-0 win, while Spain are determined to enjoy the moment after their victory was overshadowed by Luis Rubiales.

England required miraculous escapes to defeat Sweden and then Italy in the knockout stages, with Michelle Agyemang’s dramatic equaliser and Chloe Kelly’s penalty rebound firing the Lionesses into a third consecutive final.

There remains some concern over forward James after she was replaced at half time with an ankle injury and although the 23-year-old has returned to training Wiegman “does not know” if she will be fit to play Spain.