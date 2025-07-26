England v Spain live: Sarina Wiegman and Leah Williamson to speak before Euro 2025 final
The Lionesses play Spain in a rematch of the World Cup final
England are building up to their Euro 2025 final against Spain, but the Lionesses still don’t know if they will have Lauren James available to face the world champions in Basel on Sunday.
Sarina Wiegman’s side have the historic opportunity to become the first England team in history to defend a major tournament title, as they go in search of back-to-back European crowns after their Euro 2022 win three years ago.
They will be underdogs against world champions Spain, in what is a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final in Sydney. England will be out for revenge after Spain’s 1-0 win, while Spain are determined to enjoy the moment after their victory was overshadowed by Luis Rubiales.
England required miraculous escapes to defeat Sweden and then Italy in the knockout stages, with Michelle Agyemang’s dramatic equaliser and Chloe Kelly’s penalty rebound firing the Lionesses into a third consecutive final.
There remains some concern over forward James after she was replaced at half time with an ankle injury. The 23-year-old trained on the eve of the final but Wiegman said yesterday that she “does not know” if James will be fit to play Spain.
Sarina Wiegman and Leah Williamson press conference
Sarina Wiegman speaks to the packed room in Basel ahead of the Euro 2025 final. She confirms that Lauren James trained today and is available.
“We had 23 players and the pitch today and everyone came through. We have many players that can impact, and she can have an impact too.”
Is England vs Spain on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2025 final for free
England will get their shot at back-to-back European titles after clawing their way to the Euro 2025 final in Switzerland - and they will face familiar opponents on Sunday.
Is England vs Spain on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2025 final
England delayed at packed press conference
A packed press room at St Jakob Park - with standing room only before the Euro 2025 pre-final press conferences. England have been delayed by 15 minutes until 4pm.
England's pre-Euro 2025 final press conferences coming up
England manager Sarina Wiegman and captain Leah Williamson will appear at a press conference shortly before the Euro 2025 final against Spain. They’ll be speaking from St Jakob Park in Basel, which hosts tomorrow’s final.
All calm in Lionesses camp ahead Euro 2025 final clash with Spain
England midfielder Ella Toone knows millions of people in the nation will be watching when the holders take the pitch against world champions Spain in Sunday's Euro 2025 final, but she said the team are not feeling the pressure.
"The pressure is just the stuff that we put on ourselves," Toone said.
"We said that we wanted to make the nation proud, and I think we've done that already. We've reached a final for the third time in a row, and that's something that we can hold our heads high (about) and we should be proud of that.
"We know that no matter what we do, we're always inspiring the next generation of young girls and boys starting out in their journey. No pressure from our side."
Why England and Spain’s unique rivalry goes beyond the Euro 2025 final
At kick-off in the Euro 2025 final, England and Spain will be rivals. But before and after, many will be friends and allies, united by a common cause. Keira Walsh is determined to win on Sunday, to become a two-time European champion as part of the first-ever England team to defend a title at a major international tournament.
But Walsh also wants Spain to enjoy their moment, to make up for what was lost. Spain will undoubtedly enjoy the occasion more if they beat England to add to their World Cup triumph, but Walsh was aware of the wider meaning.
Why England and Spain’s unique rivalry goes beyond the Euro 2025 final
Sarina Wiegman: I have fallen in love with England after ‘craziest’ tournament yet
Shortly before Sarina Wiegman walks into one of the grand rooms at England’s five-star Dolder base overlooking Zurich, Ella Toone can’t help but laugh.
“We’ve nearly killed her twice in this tournament,” Toone says. It sometimes feels like at least twice in single games, especially those against Sweden and Italy.
“You’ve definitely aged me,” Wiegman told the players after the semi-final. You wouldn’t think it as she walks in for a more informal chat with media on the eve of the Euro 2025 final.
Sarina Wiegman: I have fallen in love with England after ‘craziest’ tournament yet
The secrets behind Sarina Wiegman’s success - and why latest final is not ‘luck’
They may have already used their nine lives, but England are through to their third consecutive major tournament final at Euro 2025.
Yes, England have been extremely fortunate to make it this far, requiring miraculous escapes to defeat Sweden and Italy in the knockout stages and overcome sub-par performances.
But if the Lionesses have had some luck on their side, there is no denying that reaching another final is an impressive achievement - one that is unprecedented in England’s history.
The secrets behind Sarina Wiegman’s success - and why latest final is not ‘luck’
Spain 'ready for anything' ahead of facing England in Euro 2025 final
Spain are remaining tight-lipped about what they expect from England in Sunday's Euro 2025 final in Basel, but midfielder Alexia Putellas says her side are ready for whatever Sarina Wiegman and her squad come up with.
"England is a team that can come up with many things -- they can be in a low block and move forward, or they can be a team that wants to do both things, (but) we are a team with a lot of resources," Putellas said.
"If they decide to be in the low block and move forward, we have been able to play (in the past) and score goals. We are well-balanced so that they do not move forward ... it's hard to get the ball off us, we are ready for anything."
Aitana Bonmati reveals England’s mistake and the quality to define Euro 2025 final
At Euro 2025, Aitana Bonmati has already demonstrated her ability to be patient, and wait for the gaps to open up. Here, though, the world’s best player is sitting in front of a tactics board, pushing markers across a Subbuteo pitch and explaining how Spain defeated England to win the 2023 World Cup final.
Across sport, and certainly in football, It is rare to come across examples of the best in the world calmly articulating the little moments that separate their genius from the rest. But Bonmati is an exception in many respects and, at 27, the midfielder’s awareness of space and her ability to exploit it is what defines her generational talent.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments