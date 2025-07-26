Lionesses seen laughing and in high spirits during last training session before Euros final

England are building up to their Euro 2025 final against Spain, but the Lionesses still don’t know if they will have Lauren James available to face the world champions in Basel on Sunday.

Sarina Wiegman’s side have the historic opportunity to become the first England team in history to defend a major tournament title, as they go in search of back-to-back European crowns after their Euro 2022 win three years ago.

They will be underdogs against world champions Spain, in what is a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final in Sydney. England will be out for revenge after Spain’s 1-0 win, while Spain are determined to enjoy the moment after their victory was overshadowed by Luis Rubiales.

England required miraculous escapes to defeat Sweden and then Italy in the knockout stages, with Michelle Agyemang’s dramatic equaliser and Chloe Kelly’s penalty rebound firing the Lionesses into a third consecutive final.

There remains some concern over forward James after she was replaced at half time with an ankle injury. The 23-year-old trained on the eve of the final but Wiegman said yesterday that she “does not know” if James will be fit to play Spain.