England will get their shot at back-to-back European titles after clawing their way to the Euro 2025 final in Switzerland - and they will face familiar opponents on Sunday.

Sarina Wiegman’s side produced another miraculous comeback in their last four clash against Italy, with Michelle Agyemang’s 96th-minute equaliser saving the Lionesses from the brink of elimination.

Chloe Kelly then tucked home her penalty rebound in the dying stages of extra time to book England’s place in the final, where they will hope to emulate their Wembley heroics of Euro 2022. Kelly was the hero then, too, scoring the extra time winner in a 2-1 triumph over Germany.

And England will take on Spain in a sensational rematch of the 2023 World Cup final after Aitana Bonmati’s goal in extra time sent the world champions through to their first European final with a 1-0 victory over Germany in Zurich.

Spain are looking to follow their World Cup triumph two years ago, where they beat England 1-0 in Sydney, with a first ever Euros title while the Lionesses will be out for revenge as they defend their title.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Euro 2025 final.

When is the Euro 2025 final?

The Euro 2025 final between England and Spain will take place on Sunday 27 July in at St Jakob Park, Basel.

While kick-off times for the quarter-finals and semi-finals were 8pm, the final will start at 5pm BST (UK time).

What TV channel is it on?

Viewers will have a choice between BBC One and ITV 1, with both channels providing live coverage of the final.

What is the England team news?

Lauren James suffered an ankle injury during England’s semi-final win against Italy and was forced off at half-time. The forward was later seen with ice on her ankle and Sarina Wiegman still “does not know” is she will be available, but said James had returned to the training pitch and will be given as much time as possible to try and recover.

If James is unable to feature in the final, Wiegman could decide to promote Chloe Kelly from the bench after her impact against Sweden and Italy. Or if Wiegman prefers to keep Kelly as an impact substitute, Beth Mead could come into the side. The England manager also suggested that Michelle Agyemang will keep to her own impact role, with Alessia Russo set to start up front.

England could be unchanged elsewhere. Esme Morgan made her first major tournament start against Italy and is now likely to feature alongside Leah Williamson in defence, after the England captain recovered from her own ankle injury. Hannah Hampton has impressed in goal while Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood will continue as full-backs.

England’s midfield struggled to move the ball quickly enough against Italy but Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone are set to remain in place. Grace Clinton and Aggie Beever-Jones were used off the bench against Italy and will be among Wiegman’s options again late in the game.

England possible XI: Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Morgan, Greenwood; Walsh, Stanway; Mead, Toone, Hemp; Russo

What is the Spain team news?

Centre-back Laia Aleixandri should return in defence alongside Spain captain Irene Parades after serving a one-game suspension. Spain will field two Ballon d’Or winners in their midfield three, with Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas joined by the equally excellent Patri Guijarro in an all-Barcelona central unit.

Cata Coll made a key double-save to rescue Spain at the end of normal time against Germany and will start in goal, with former Manchester United defender Ona Batlle and Olga Carmona - the scorer of Spain’s goal in the 1-0 World Cup final win over England - as full-backs.

Esther Gonzalez leads the golden boot standings with four goals so far and will remain Spain’s No 9, with Claudia Pina - who scored both of Spain’s goals in their 2-1 win over England in June - and Arsenal’s Mariona Caldentey likely to join her in attack.

Salma Paralluelo has struggled for form and fitness at the Euros but could have a say off the bench later on, while Athenea del Castillo has also made an impact off the bench throughout the tournament.

Possible Spain XI: Coll; Batlle, Parades, Aleixandri, Carmona; Guijarro, Bonmati, Putellas; Caldentey, Gonzalez, Pina

List of previous Euros winners

2022 - England (2-1 a.e.t vs Germany)

2017 - Netherlands (4-2 vs Denmark)

2013 - Germany (1-0 vs Norway)

2009 - Germany (6-2 vs England)

2005 - Germany (3-1 vs Norway)

2001 - Germany (1-0 g.g. vs Sweden)

1997 - Germany (2-0 vs Italy)

1995 - Germany (3-2 vs Sweden)

1993 - Norway (1-0 vs Italy)

1991 - Germany (3-1 a.e.t. vs Norway)

1989 - West Germany (4-1 vs Norway)

1987 - Norway (2-1 vs Sweden)

1984 - Sweden (1-1 vs England, 4-3 on penalties)