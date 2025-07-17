England v Sweden live: Wiegman demands ‘proper England’ show up for Lionesses’ Euro 2025 quarter-final
England face a rematch with Sweden in a bid to reach the Euro 2025 semi-finals
England are building up to tonight’s Euro 2025 quarter-final with Sweden as the holders prepare to face their toughest test of the tournament yet.
The Lionesses played Sweden at the semi-final stage of their home Euros three years ago, winning 4-0 at Bramall Lane on a memorable night that included Alessia Russo’s backheel goal as the hosts went on to lift the trophy at Wembley.
Sweden will be out for revenge as the teams meet again in Zurich. Sweden impressively topped Group C, beating Germany 4-1 last time out, and have an excellent record of reaching the latter stages of major tournaments in recent years.
England, though, will be looking to continue the momentum that has been building since their opening defeat to France. Sarina Wiegman’s side have found form and defeated Netherlands 4-0 and Wales 5-1 to advance to the quarter-finals.
Can England now take the opportunity of landing on the more favourable side of the draw? The winner will play Italy in the semi-finals in Geneva, after Cristiana Girelli’s dramatic winner against Norway sent the Italians through to their first semi-final since 1997.
Follow all the build-up to England’s Euro 2025 quarter-final showdown with Sweden below.
One prediction for each Women's Euro 2025 quarter-final
The Euro 2025 quarter-finals have quickly rolled around after eight teams progressed from the group stage to stand just three wins away from the title in Switzerland.
Holders England progressed as runners-up to France in Group D but responded well from their opening defeat to an impressive Les Bleues side to set up a Euros rematch with Sweden in the last-eight.
On the other side of the draw, world champions Spain have underlined their status as tournament favourites so far and will play Switzerland next. The winner will face either France or Germany, in another rematch from Euro 2022.
England ready for 'battle in the air' against Sweden
Leah Williamson said England will be prepared to deal with Sweden’s aerial threats, with their opponents having a strong record of scoring from crosses and set-pieces at major tournaments
“It’s one of their main threats and they are good at it. You obviously want to try and stop the crosses so we’re very much ready for the battle in the air.
“They are great athletes and they produce great athletes as a country. I think we are too so it’s a good battle in that sense but it’s definitely something we have to be prepared for.”
'France defeat the best thing that could have happened'
Speaking after the win over Wales, England forward Beth Mead said the opening defeat to France at Euro 2025 was the best thing that could have happened to England in their title defence after recovering from that result to reach the quarter-finals.
Mead said the poor performance against France gave England motivation to improve and the Lionesses have built some momentum after going back to basics and winning impressively against the Netherlands and Wales.
“It didn’t seem it at the time, it probably was the best thing that could have happened to us as a team,” Mead said. “I think it motivated us. We had conversations, we figured things out that we maybe needed to.
“You don't win or lose a tournament in the first game, I think it's cliche to say it, but you don't, and we're now in a position where we're building quite nicely and hopefully we can continue that momentum now into the quarterfinals.”
How Sarina Wiegman fixed England while making the fewest changes at Euro 2025
On the eve of Euro 2025, Sarina Wiegman was looking ahead to England’s three group games and the different scenarios she and her coaching staff were preparing for.
As the defending champions and with a target on their backs, Wiegman had spent months working out ways for England to come into the tournament and be unpredictable, and she revealed there were certain ideas to have “in our pocket” that the Lionesses could turn to if they found themselves in trouble.
The opening defeat to France left England playing knockout football from their second game, but it was also a blessing in disguise. Beth Mead said the performance and defeat to France was the “best thing that could have happened” to the squad.
Leah Williamson on facing Arsenal team-mate Stina Blackstenius
Leah Williamson will have the task of marking Arsenal team-mate Stina Blackstenius, who scored the Gunners’ winner in the Champions League final win over Barcelona last season.
"Stina is an incredibly powerful footballer,” Williamson said. “She's very intelligent with her runs. She's a hard player to play against in that respect. We were celebrating her success at Arsenal but not so much now. We'll see. She's a great player and she has been for many years now. Her experience speaks for itself.”
Sweden a 'dangerous, relentless' side, says Leah Williamson
England played Sweden during qualifying for Euro 2025, drawing 1-1 at Wembley and then 0-0 in Gothenburg in a “cagey” final qualifying game.
They reached the semi-finals of the last Euros and the semi-finals of the last two World Cups, as well as finishing runners-up at the Olympics in 2016 and 2021 .
“We spoke about the history and Sweden’s previous results at tournaments are incredible. They are relentless. They are a very organised team who work hard. There are obviously some familiar faces so we know their characteristics,” Leah Williamson said.
“When you have a team who work for each other like Sweden, then you don’t need to necessarily have a crazy standout threat. They are hard to prepare for in that sense. The discipline for them all to complete their jobs on the pitch makes them a dangerous side.”
'Fear England?' No, this Sweden team believes Women's Euros 2025 is their year
Abba has not been banned from England’s pre-match playlist just yet, as captain and dressing room DJ Leah Williamson confirmed this week. After all, those are the vibes and emotions that the holders want to recapture as they target a return to the semi-finals. Instead, it is Sweden who need to change the record as they face the Lionesses once again in the knockout stages of a major tournament.
'Incredible, beautiful': Italy reach first Women's Euros semi-final in 28 years
Cristiana Girelli scored a 90th-minute winner, her second goal of a superb double, as Italy beat Norway 2-1 to book their spot in the semi-finals at the Women’s Euros for the first time since 1997.
Italy started well but were on the ropes after Norway captain Ada Hegerberg cancelled out their opening goal, but Girelli, who had opened the scoring five minutes into the second half, was not to be denied and netted the winner to send thousands of blue-clad fans into ecstasy.
Leah Williamson wary of Sweden threat ahead of Euro 2025 quarter-final
England captain Leah Williamson spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of the Sweden quarter-final and said the Lionesses are wary of tonight’s “relentless” opposition.
“Sweden are a fantastic team,” Williamson said. “They’re relentless in the way they go about their game.
“I think they sort of avoid the expectation of every tournament, and nobody really talks about them, slightly disrespectful, I think, because they always show up and they always seem to pose a threat to most teams, and normally come out with a medal or (become) a semi-final team.”
What is the Sweden team news?
Fridolina Rolfo made her first start of the tournament in the 4-1 win over Germany after fully recovering from her injury. Smilla Holmberg was a surprise inclusion at right back but impressed and could keep her place.
Possible Sweden XI: Falk; Holmberg, Björn, Eriksson, Andersson; Angeldahl, Bennison; Rytting Kaneryd, Asllani, Rolfö; Blackstenius
