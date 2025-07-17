Wiegman and Bronze embracing 'proper England' ahead of quarter-final clash

England are building up to tonight’s Euro 2025 quarter-final with Sweden as the holders prepare to face their toughest test of the tournament yet.

The Lionesses played Sweden at the semi-final stage of their home Euros three years ago, winning 4-0 at Bramall Lane on a memorable night that included Alessia Russo’s backheel goal as the hosts went on to lift the trophy at Wembley.

Sweden will be out for revenge as the teams meet again in Zurich. Sweden impressively topped Group C, beating Germany 4-1 last time out, and have an excellent record of reaching the latter stages of major tournaments in recent years.

England, though, will be looking to continue the momentum that has been building since their opening defeat to France. Sarina Wiegman’s side have found form and defeated Netherlands 4-0 and Wales 5-1 to advance to the quarter-finals.

Can England now take the opportunity of landing on the more favourable side of the draw? The winner will play Italy in the semi-finals in Geneva, after Cristiana Girelli’s dramatic winner against Norway sent the Italians through to their first semi-final since 1997.

Follow all the build-up to England’s Euro 2025 quarter-final showdown with Sweden below.